New Travel Lanes Open on I-10 Broadway Curve

The Arizona Department of Transportation has opened new travel lanes on Interstate 10 at the Broadway Curve, providing increased capacity and traffic relief.

Motorists traveling along Interstate 10 at the Broadway Curve now have access to new travel lanes . The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced the opening of these additional lanes on February 12th. The new lanes provide increased capacity on westbound I-10 between U.S. 60 and 32nd Street, and on eastbound I-10 between Interstate 17 and Baseline Road. \Construction crews are anticipated to complete work on the I-10 interchange at State Route 143 in March.

This includes the addition of High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in each direction, providing two dedicated HOV lanes for drivers traveling in both directions on the freeway. \Earlier, in the summer and fall, collector distributor roads were opened along the freeway. These roads offer traffic relief in both directions from U.S. 60 to State Route 143, and extend westbound to the 48th Street bridge. The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, which began in 2019, is projected to be fully completed in the spring. For detailed information about the project, visit the dedicated project website





I-10 Broadway Curve Arizona Department Of Transportation Travel Lanes Traffic Relief HOV Lanes Interchange Construction Project

