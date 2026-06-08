New transistor tech enables semiconductor perform multiple circuit functions

The device controls current flow in a highly distinctive way.

Structure of the ZnO–Te heterojunction device and double NDT, D-NDT, characteristics that generate double current peaks within a single device. Developed by the Pohang University of Science and Technology, the new approach significantly simplifies circuit design and increases data processing speed by fourfold compared with conventional methods.

As the number of functions increases, so do the number of circuits and transistors required. Researchers also revealed that one of the key challenges in the semiconductor industry is integrating more functions into smaller chips. As the number of functions increases, so do the number of circuits and transistors required.

However, when adding new functions to previously fabricated semiconductor chips, back-end-of-line , processing must be conducted at temperatures below 400°C to protect the existing chip “We expect this technology to be widely applicable to the development of ultra-compact AI devices and three-dimensional integrated, highly-density semiconductor systems. ” The research team focused on zinc oxide and tellurium. Both materials can be fabricated as thin, uniform films at temperatures below 200°C, making them promising candidates for next-generation semiconductor materials.

By combining the two, the team created a ZnO–Te heterojunction transistor,The device controls current flow in a highly distinctive way. Unlike conventional semiconductors, in which current generally increases as voltage rises, this device exhibits negative differential transconductance, in which current decreases over a certain voltage range. The team successfully realized double negative differential transconductance, in which this phenomenon occurs twice in succession within a single device.

In simple terms, the technology allows a single device to handle tasks that would normally be divided among multiple devices, thereby reducing circuit complexity, as per thepublished in Advanced Functional Materials. The results suggest that the ZnO–Te D-NDT device offers a promising pathway for realizing area-efficient and multi-functional integrated circuits for future electronics. Using this device, the team implemented a frequency quadrupler that converts one input signal into four output signals.

This function would typically require multiple transistors, but the new technology achieves it with a single device, reducing the number of required transistors by 75%. In actual circuit experiments, the researchers also confirmed that data processing speed increased fourfold within a single input signal cycle. The device controls current flow in a highly distinctive way.

Unlike conventional semiconductors, in which current generally increases as voltage rises, this device exhibits negative differential transconductance, in which current decreases over a certain voltage range. The team successfully realized double negative differential transconductance, in which this phenomenon occurs twice in succession within a single device.

In simple terms, the technology allows a single device to handle tasks that would normally be divided among multiple devices, thereby reducing circuitPrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI. AI and Robotics





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