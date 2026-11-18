Casey Cott stars in Games We Play, a new horror thriller about social pressure. Watch the trailer and learn about the December 4 release date.

Collider has exclusively debuted the official trailer for Games We Play, a new psychological thriller that explores the dark extremes of social conformity. The film centers on Imogen, a character desperate to fit in with her boyfriend Jack and his childhood friends. This debut feature introduces new faces to the genre while delivering a chilling narrative about identity and survival.

Games We Play Cast and Production Team

Imogen is portrayed by Margot Pitts, who makes her feature film debut with this role. She shares screen time with Casey Cott, known for his work in Riverdale, who plays her boyfriend Jack. The supporting cast includes Dylan McTee, recognized for his role in Wrong Turn, and Adam Faison, who appeared in Hellraiser. These actors play Jack's two childhood best friends, Gage and Freddie.

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The creative team behind the project includes Molly Scharlin Ben-Hamoo, who co-wrote the script for the movie. Rachael Dahl makes her feature directorial debut with Games We Play. Vertical holds the North American rights to the film. Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired the international rights and is presenting the film to buyers at the American Film Market.

The Premise of Social Pressure and High Stakes

The official synopsis reveals that Imogen joins Jack, Gage, and Freddie for a weekend getaway. She quickly realizes she is the unmistakable outsider within their tight-knit group. This feeling of isolation drives her to desperate measures as she seeks their approval and acceptance. The narrative taps into themes of social pressure, groupthink, and the universal desire to belong.

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As the story unfolds, Imogen is forced to participate in a tournament of high-stakes games. The experience takes a sinister turn, pushing her to compromise her identity and instincts. She begins to question both her sanity and her safety as the games become more dangerous. What starts as a pursuit of acceptance spirals into a chilling psychological game with life-threatening consequences.

Release Date and Theatrical Availability

Vertical has scheduled the release of Games We Play for December 4. The film will be available in select theaters and on video on demand platforms. This distribution strategy allows audiences to experience the thriller in both cinematic and home viewing formats. The exclusive trailer debut by Collider has generated significant interest in the upcoming horror title.