The crime-solving trio heads to London to crack a new murder mystery in Season 6 of Hulu's hit series 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Watch the new"Only Murders in the Building" Season 6 trailer as Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short take their mystery to London. The crime-solving trio of "Only Murders in the Building" is back, and this time, they're taking their sleuthing across the pond!

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short reunite to solve the murder of Tina Fey's podcasting character, Cindy Canning, as the mystery takes an international turn. Season five ended on another cliffhanger, which sends the trio to London in pursuit of Cindy's killer. But what's a murder mystery without a cast of suspicious suspects and a few delightfully eccentric British characters?

Advertisement

The upcoming season boasts an all-star lineup of guest stars, including Martin Freeman, David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Richard E. Grant, Jodie Whittaker, Simone Ashley, Matthew Beard, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Nicola Coughlan and Jamie Demetriou, among others. What is EAS: FEMA to hold Nationwide Emergency Alert System test Tuesday in US | What to knowThe Emmy-nominated series returns Dec. 8 with a two-episode premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. What to know about nationwide Emergency Alert System test today