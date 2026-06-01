New Trailer for The End of Oak Street Reveals Dinosaurs in Sci-Fi Thriller

A new trailer for the upcoming film The End of Oak Street has been released, offering a glimpse into the mysterious sci-fi thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. The movie follows the Platt family whose suburban neighborhood is mysteriously transported to an unknown location, forcing them to survive amidst dinosaurs. The trailer reveals the presence of regular dinosaurs, including a raptor-like creature and a T-Rex, adding a fresh twist to dinosaur-centric cinema beyond the Jurassic Park franchise. The film is written and directed by a team including Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper, with executive producers Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, and Leeann Stonebreaker. While the full quality of the movie remains to be seen, it promises to deliver an action-packed blockbuster with a unique sci-fi setting.

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

The End of Oak Street stars Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery. It is written and directed by Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson, and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, and Leeann Stonebreaker are the executive producers for the film





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The End Of Oak Street Anne Hathaway Ewan Mcgregor Dinosaurs Sci-Fi Thriller Movie Trailer Hannah Minghella David Robert Mitchell

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New Trailer for The End of Oak Street Reveals More About Sci-Fi Dinosaur MovieA new trailer for The End of Oak Street, a sci-fi dinosaur movie starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway, has been released. The movie follows the Platt family after their street is cosmically transported back to prehistoric times. The trailer reveals a mysterious bright light enveloped the end of the Platt family's street, sending the entire neighborhood back to prehistoric times. Dinosaurs roam the streets and are eating people without hesitation, leading the family on a quest to survive as they try to find out what happened to them.

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Dinosaurs Devour Suburbia in the Wild New Trailer for 'The End of Oak Street'Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor star in the sci-fi survival thriller from 'It Follows' director David Robert Mitchell.

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