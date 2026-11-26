Trump plans new tariff hikes for early next year, targeting 14 economies including China, the EU, India and Japan. Rates could hit 35% and China 40%. Allies push back, GOP critics warn on prices.

BASILDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: A Maersk shipping container ship is manoeuvred towards the cranes as it prepares to unload its cargo at the London Gateway Port on July 27, 2026 near Basildon, England.

In the latest round of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs announced on July 23, countries including the UK, European Union, and China will face 10% to 12.5% levies on most goods imported to America. A statement by United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the tariffs would be imposed on 60 economies, "for their failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor.

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" The impact on UK exports remains minimal, as the most recent tariffs replace similar ones that were due to expire. The Trump administration is planning tariff hikes for early next year, a move that could reignite trade wars with partners around the world. New tariff recommendations are set to hit 14 world economies, including major players such as China, the European Union, India and Japan.