Bilibili announces a new animated anthology, The Three-Body Problem: Short Story Collection: Parallel Realms, arriving in December 2026 to expand Liu Cixin's universe.

China's dominant video streaming platform Bilibili has officially confirmed the production of a new animated series set within the expansive universe of Liu Cixin's acclaimed science fiction trilogy. This new project, titled The Three-Body Problem: Short Story Collection: Parallel Realms, is scheduled for a global release on December 23, 2026. The announcement was made during Bilibili's annual Chinese Animation Works Release Conference on November 22, marking a significant expansion of the franchise beyond its previous live-action and standard animated adaptations.

Anthology Format and Production Details

Unlike previous adaptations that focused on linear retellings of the main narrative, this upcoming series will take the form of an anthology consisting of six independent animated short films. The production is co-produced by Wanweimao Animation, and animation director Wang Yuren confirmed that the project has involved nearly one hundred artists since its inception in early 2024. This large-scale creative effort aims to deliver high-quality visuals that remain faithful to the spirit of the source material while exploring new conceptual ground.

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The structure of Parallel Realms mirrors the episodic anthology style seen in popular series such as Love, Death & Robots. Each of the six short films will feature a distinct visual style, allowing for diverse artistic expression across the collection. These vignettes will focus on the perspectives of several different individuals, offering a fragmented but deep dive into various concepts presented in the broader Three-Body Problem saga.

Expansion of the Franchise and Studio Strategy

This release adds another layer to the existing body of work based on Liu Cixin's novels, which has already included a 15-episode Chinese animated series released in 2022. That earlier adaptation primarily covered the second book of the trilogy, The Dark Forest. The new anthology serves as a spin-off that expands the universe rather than repeating established plot points, providing fans with fresh content that complements the existing narrative.

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Bilibili is strategically positioning this project to leverage its recent platform improvements. The company underwent a significant relaunch in August, and this high-profile animation release is expected to bolster its global appeal. By offering multi-language support on its international platform, Bilibili aims to reach a wider audience outside of China. The studio also utilizes its YouTube channel to distribute content, suggesting that international fans will have accessible viewing options.

Strategic Timing and Viewer Impact

The December 2026 release date places this animated series in a unique position within the broader entertainment landscape. It arrives during the interim period leading up to the premiere of 3 Body Problem Season 2 on Netflix, which is currently slated for January 2027. This timing allows the animated anthology to serve as a bridge for fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of the live-action Netflix adaptation.

The Netflix series, a major factor in bringing the story to a broader international audience, was created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. While the 2022 3D animated adaptation received mixed reviews due to issues with animation quality and pacing, the substantial production time and diverse artistic team behind Parallel Realms suggest a higher quality outcome. This new offering provides an alternative visual interpretation of the complex science fiction themes that have captivated readers and viewers worldwide.

As the franchise continues to evolve into a full-fledged transmedia phenomenon, this animated anthology represents a crucial step in diversifying the storytelling formats available to consumers. The involvement of Wanweimao Animation and the extensive artistic resources dedicated to the project indicate a serious commitment to quality. Fans of the genre can now look forward to a visually distinct exploration of the trilogy's concepts well before the next season of the live-action drama arrives.