New Texas Longhorns Commit Already Sees Bright Future With Team

Steve Sarkisian's newest addition sees a positive future in Austin with the Texas Longhorns.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Three-star wide receiver Briceson Thrower visited many a place this offseason, as the North Forney resident narrowed down his options to Texas Tech, Texas A&M, and the Texas Longhorns, as well as the Illinois Fighting Illini as an out-of-state option.

Saturday afternoon, Thrower announced that he would be suiting up in the burnt orange for the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian. And Texas football fans should be pleased to know the wideout from the class of 2027 already has high hopes for his time in the 40 Acres, and he hasn't even caught a pass in-game from Arch Manning yet. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.

| Dale Zanine-Imagn Images After announcing his commitment, Thrower had nothing but positive remarks about the program and the coaches, and already sees a big future in the Texas state capital.

"I really like how they've pushed guys to be the best, and they have coached them to be the best man not just on the field, but off as well. So, I see myself thriving there, and I know it's a good fit for me.

" Thrower also took time and sang the praises of Texas wide receiver coach Chris Jackson and the relationship that they had developed. "Coach Jackson has been pretty hard on me lately. He's always calling and checking up," Thrower continued.

"He's just been a really good communicator. He's always texting me, calling me, and really just checking up on me.

" Thrower is set for another official visit with Texas this upcoming weekend, one that he is bursting at the seams to experience.has Thrower as a three-star receiver, good enough for the 49th-best at his position in the 2027 class and the 53rd-best in the state of Texas.has described Thrower as a "tall, traitsy outside receiver with verified straight-line speed," as well as a "physically gifted outside target with the potential to becomea difference maker with the proper development. " Needless to say, the Texas coaches should be able to provide him with that proper development needed to make him the superstar he hopes to be for Texas.

They have certainly have done so with receivers in the past. Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas Longhorns for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management.

Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.





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