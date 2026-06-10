New Test Reveals Your Dog's Paw Preference

Italian researchers have developed the 'Doginburgh Inventory', a test to quantify paw preference in dogs. The test, comprising four tasks, reveals whether a dog is left or right-pawed and the strength of their preference.

Dogs, much like humans, exhibit a preference for using one paw over the other, a phenomenon known as laterality. A team of Italian researchers has developed a test, dubbed the ' Doginburgh Inventory ', to quantify this paw preference in dogs.

The test, inspired by the Edinburgh Handedness Inventory used in humans, comprises four distinct tasks that assess which paw a dog tends to use in various situations. The first two tasks involve retrieving treats from hiding places, while the latter two focus on which paw is used for the first step in different scenarios. The test not only reveals whether a dog is left or right-pawed but also the strength of their preference.

Co-author Dr. Sevim Isparta emphasizes patience, as not all dogs may be immediately keen on paw-based tasks. Professor Marcello Siniscalchi, another co-author, notes that while dogs do not display a pronounced population-level laterality like humans, they do exhibit paw preference at the individual level. The 'Doginburgh Inventory' combines four key laterality tests into a single measurement, making it an effective tool for assessing paw preference in dogs.

The Kong Test, one of the tasks, involves placing a treat inside a rubber Kong toy and observing which paw the dog uses to stabilize it. The Food Reaching test, another task, uses a similar method to determine which paw the dog uses to grab food. The remaining two tasks, the Stationary First Stepping Test on Stairs and the Dynamic First Stepping Test on a Transition Platform, assess which paw the dog uses for the first step in different situations





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