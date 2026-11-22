The Amazing Venom #3 features Fred Myers and Passenger arriving at Knowhere. Rocket Raccoon encounters the new symbiote hero in a pivotal crossover moment.

Former Spider-Man villain Fred Myers is officially appearing in a Guardians of the Galaxy crossover within The Amazing Venom #3. The issue, released on November 25, details his emergency landing at Knowhere alongside his symbiote partner, Passenger. This encounter brings him face-to-face with Rocket Raccoon during a pivotal moment in Marvel comics history.

Fred Myers is also known by his alias Comeback. He wears a distinctive red and blue symbiote suit. His partner is the sentient symbiote named Passenger. The duo is traveling through deep space toward Klyntar. Their journey is forced into an emergency stop due to critically low fuel levels. This mechanical failure dictates their arrival at the celestial outpost known as Knowhere.

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Inside the local bar, Fred compares the establishment to the Bar With No Name. This was his former hangout with various Spider-Man rogues. The location holds personal significance for the reformed villain. He expects familiarity but encounters unexpected resistance. The atmosphere is tense and confrontational for the weary travelers.

To his understated surprise, Fred finds Rocket Raccoon inside. The raccoon is actively fighting the bartender. This chaotic scene disrupts Fred's plans for a quick refuel. Rocket does not react with shock to Fred's presence. The two recognize each other from past events involving Spider-Man.

Rocket's solo presence on Knowhere reflects the current state of his team. The disbandment of the Guardians occurred after Jonathan Hickman's Imperial Guardians series. This event fundamentally altered the cosmic landscape. Peter Quill now rules Spartax as Emperor. He holds the title of Emperor of the Galactic Union.

Meanwhile, Gamora is working to rebuild the roster. She faces a significant political threat from Maximus. A coup attempt disrupts her efforts to restore order. The original squad structure is no longer intact. The team has been split into separate operational units.

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Other members remain scattered across the galaxy. Groot and Drax are not currently with the group. Mantis is also apart from the main operations. This fragmentation leaves Rocket to operate largely on his own. He is stationed on Knowhere during this period.

The Guardians have a notable history with symbiotes. Flash Thompson served as Agent Venom on the team. He traveled to Klyntar as part of his duties. Brian Michael Bendis created his prominent role in the narrative. Thompson acted as a liaison to Star-Lord.

The team also faced symbiote chaos during the Venomized event. They fought Knull's symbiote dragons in space. Al Ewing led the Guardians run during King in Black. These cosmic battles expanded the symbiote lore significantly.

Klyntar is an ancient civilization tied to Celestials. It is also connected to Gorr the God Butcher. Heroes like Star-Lord and Gamora patrol these areas. Yet, symbiote sagas have largely unfolded on Earth. This new crossover bridges that geographical gap in the narrative.

Jordan Morris and Luke Ross wrote the issue. David Curiel provided the art for the story. Readers can expect more stories involving these characters. The encounter on Knowhere links Earth villains to cosmic heroes. This addition expands the rich tapestry of Marvel stories.

Fans are debating if Comeback will join the Guardians. Fred Myers might become an official team member. The symbiote lore continues to expand further. This development adds depth to the cosmic Marvel universe. The crossover marks a significant intersection of storylines.

The release date for The Amazing Venom #3 is November 25. Marvel Comics is publishing the issue for readers. The cover art depicts Passenger traveling through space. It also shows Fred and Passenger discussing their trip. Another cover highlights the visit to Knowhere.

An equally varied lineup of icons has crossed paths with the Guardians over the years. Mutant favorites like Kitty Pryde and Iron Man have suited up. Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and Hercules have also joined. Beyond their ranks, they teamed up with Thor and Deadpool.

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Years after welcoming a former villain, the team reunites with a different symbiote. The Amazing Venom #3 credits page confirms the creative team. The visual storytelling emphasizes the contrast between Earth-based villains and cosmic heroes. The narrative connects disparate corners of the Marvel universe.

This crossover is significant for long-time fans. It validates the ongoing evolution of the Guardians roster. The interaction between Fred Myers and Rocket Raccoon sets up future conflicts. The symbiote Passenger continues to play a vital role in the plot. Their journey is far from over.

The integration of these characters enriches the overall storyline. It provides context for past and future team dynamics. The return to Knowhere serves as a narrative anchor. It reminds readers of the team's fractured state. The path to reunion is complex and fraught with challenges.

Readers interested in cosmic adventures will appreciate this issue. The blend of humor and action remains consistent. Fred Myers brings a unique perspective to the group. His history as Boomerang adds layers to his character. Passenger provides both support and conflict.

The creative team has crafted a compelling narrative arc. The art style enhances the cosmic setting. The dialogue captures the voices of familiar characters. The pacing keeps readers engaged throughout the issue. It serves as both a standalone story and a continuation.

This event highlights the interconnected nature of Marvel comics. Characters from different titles influence each other's journeys. The crossover demonstrates the versatility of the symbiote mythos. It opens doors for future collaborations and crossovers. The impact extends beyond this single issue.

Fans are eager to see how Fred Myers fits into the cosmic landscape. His potential inclusion could reshape the team dynamics. The relationship with Rocket Raccoon may develop further. Their shared history with Spider-Man creates a unique bond. This connection adds emotional depth to the interaction.

The release of this issue is a must-read for fans. It marks a turning point for both characters involved. The crossover is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Guardians. It continues to attract new readers and retain old ones. The story remains relevant and exciting for all audiences.