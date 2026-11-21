New surveillance video is giving police fresh evidence in a double shooting that left one teenager dead and a woman seriously hurt in Kensington Thursday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

New surveillance video is giving police fresh evidence in a double shooting that left one teenager dead and a woman seriously hurt in Kensington Thursday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

Police have confirmed the 14-year-old victim as David Thammavongsa and say the 34-year-old victim is now in stable condition. Surveillance video is providing new clues in a double shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and critically injured a 34-year-old woman in Kensington Thursday afternoon. Police say they are still investigating any connection to another recent shooting in the area and have not made any arrests.

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The neighborhood continues to express concern and calls for an end to gun violence as police seek information. New surveillance video is giving police fresh evidence in a double shooting that left one teenager dead and a woman seriously hurt in Kensington Thursday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police. Police have confirmed the 14-year-old victim as David Thammavongsa and say the 34-year-old victim is now in stable condition.

A home surveillance camera recorded the moment gunfire erupted around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2900 block of East Orleans Avenue and continued on the 3000 block of Coral Avenue, according to Philadelphia police. Police say David Thammavongsa died in the shooting while a 34-year-old woman was left in stable condition.

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"It's a shame what happened to that 14-year-old. Really is," said Ashley, who lives in the neighborhood. She told FOX 29, "Shocking hearing that because I came out of my door at 5 o clock last night, and I saw a bunch of cop cars down there, and it’s a shame what happened to that 14-year-old. Really is.

"Video captures family members running from gunshots that injured 15-year-old in Philly A 15-year-old, identified by family members Treyvon Frazier, was critically shot Tuesday night while walking to a store amid a family birthday party. Family members are seeking answers as to who shot him and why. Philadelphia police say the investigation is ongoing as they try to determine if the Thursday shooting is in any way connected to the shooting of 15-year-old Treyvon Frazier on Frankford Avenue Tuesday night.

Police are holding a red sedan seen in surveillance video, which could be the suspects' getaway vehicle, for further evaluation. Ashley said, "It’s just sad it has to stop, the gun violence stuff has to stop, it’s just a shame it really is. You can’t walk out the door anymore without hearing gunshots going off.

" She also stressed, "I’m ok walking just make sure and keep your head up and on guard, whatever it’s really hard around here. "Police have not yet said whether Thursday's shooting is connected to Tuesday's incident or identified any suspects.