New Superman: The Movie Clark Kent Elite Edition Figure Revealed

McFarlane Toys unveils its Christopher Reeve Superman Elite Edition figure inspired by the 1978 film with plenty of accessories.

McFarlane Toys reveals a Superman: The Movie Clark Kent Elite Edition figure inspired by Christopher Reeve’s 1978 classic. The 7-inch Superman collectible features 22 points of articulation, a detailed sculpt, and Clark Kent’s iconic outfit.

Elite Edition extras include alternate heads, glasses, hat, briefcase, soft-goods trench coat, shirts, and press badge. Superman fans can pre-order the DC Multiverse Clark Kent Elite Edition now for $49.99 ahead of its December 2026 release. The clock is ticking for the DC Multiverse, but that isn't stopping McFarlane Toys from throwing out more exciting collectibles, as they have unveiled a brand-new McFarlane Elite Edition figure!

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This time, they're returning to 1978 with the legendary, it's time for Clark Kent to step into the spotlight with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure. This figure features 22 points of articulation, a nicely detailed sculpt, and a classic outfit. As a McFarlane Elite Edition figure, it comes packed with a nice selection of accessories, including a secondary head, removable glasses, multiple pairs of interchangeable hands, a removable hat, and a briefcase.

Clark also comes with two alternate dress shirts that can be removed to showcase his Superman suit underneath, along with a soft-goods trench coat and a newspaper. McFarlane Toys takes things one step further by including a replica Superman: The Movie press badge featuring Clark's iconic photo from the film. We have yet to see a Clark Kent figure in the DC Multiverse line, so this is a fun release for any Superman collector.

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Pre-orders are"From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son with powers far beyond those of mortal men to Earth.

"Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Includes alternate head, removable hat, 2 alternate dress shirt attachments, glasses, folded glasses, briefcase, soft goods trench coat, newspaper, 4 extra hands, and base. Visit elite.mcfarlanerewards.com to reedem your points. He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019.

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