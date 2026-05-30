New Summer Anime Similar to Solo Leveling Sets July 8 Release Date

A new anime based on SANG's webcomic, featuring a treasure hunter seeking revenge, will premiere on July 8. The series shares visual and thematic similarities with Solo Leveling and boasts a star-studded cast, but international release plans remain unannounced.

This year, a new summer anime hoping to scratch the itch left by Solo Leveling has confirmed its release date ahead of its debut. The series, based on SANG's original webcomics, follows a treasure hunter working his way from the bottom to seek revenge, and it has officially set a July 8th release date.

A new teaser highlighting one of its central characters, Irene Holton voiced by Saori Hayami, has been released to celebrate the announcement. However, international release plans have yet to be unveiled as of this writing. Seung Wook Woo is directing and scripting the series for STUDIO EEK, a full Korean animation production. Hyun-Jung Lee serves as chief animation director and character designer, with Hyung Jun Heo as another chief animation director, and Ju Young Kim composing the music.

Kadokawa is overseeing a Japanese dub release, which adds an intriguing layer for potential global distribution. The anime boasts a stellar cast including Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ogawara, Miyu Irino as Kotaro Yanagi, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Noboru Kureha. The opening theme, titled Showdown, is performed by QWER, marking their anime theme debut. The narrative follows Ryoga, a hunter who is sent back in time with all knowledge of mysterious tombs that have appeared worldwide.

These tombs must be explored by hunters, and Ryoga uses his future knowledge to unlock the best tombs and gather their relics. The series shares immediate visual and world-building similarities with Solo Leveling, from character designs to the core concept of hunters navigating supernatural dungeons. Originally serialized on Kakao's digital platforms in 2016, the webcomic has built a strong fanbase eager for this adaptation. Given Kadokawa's involvement, the anime's potential international launch remains a topic of speculation.

While the Japanese release is set, global streaming services have not announced plans. Fans are hopeful for a simultaneous or near-simultaneous release, given the popularity of similar titles. The series promises intense action sequences, strategic tomb raids, and a revenge-driven plot that keeps viewers engaged. With a talented production team and a compelling source material, this anime aims to captivate audiences seeking the next big fantasy adventure.

As summer approaches, anticipation builds for what could be the breakout hit of the season, though details on worldwide availability are still pending





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