New Study Reveals Hidden Impact of Pet Ownership on Mental Health

A study from the Open University in the Netherlands found differences in the health impacts of cat and dog ownership, with intense cat interactions exacerbating stress in owners.

A new study from researchers at the Open University in the Netherlands adds some intriguing detail, using data collected on owners of cats and dogs, the most popular pets globally.

The team found notable differences in the health impacts of both pets, but there was one specific scenario in which owning a cat seemed to have a detrimental effect.

"In cats, we even observed that a higher level of interaction was associated with a stronger link between stress and negative emotions in owners. "The researchers pinged their phones via a data collection app multiple times per day, asking for quick reports on mood levels, stress, and the degree to which they were interactingRelatively intense cat interactions were found to exacerbate feelings of stress in their owners, but dogs couldn't always be classed Interacting with dogs showed neither positive nor negative effects on stress, statistically speaking.

"One speculative explanation is that because interactions with cats are often more passive and less demanding in nature, a higher level of interaction might be more emotionally evocative,"There was better news for pet owners in terms of general mood, as well as positive and negative emotions. The study showed that spending time with both cats and dogs generally increased So it could be that pets are beneficial in terms of mental health and well-being overall, just not when it comes to stress.

This study only distinguished between the intensity of momentary interactions, not whether they were positive – like actual cuddles – or negative – like trying to give your cat a bath.

"The positive effects of pet interaction on well-being appear to be genuine, but they don't seem to happen because pets help people handle stress better at the exact moment the stress occurs," "Interacting more intensively with the companion animal did not provide additional emotional benefits beyond those that may arise from the animal simply being present. "The study showed that spending time with both cats and dogs generally increased positive emotions and reduced negative ones.

As with any study, it's important to look at the wider context as well. Pet ownership has been associated with brain benefits in old age, for example, protectingWhen it comes to this research, though, the suggestion is that cats and dogs can be mood boosters, just not in the sense of relieving momentary stress.





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