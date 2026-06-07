A new analysis using state and federal water samples found that 50 percent of California's surface water could be contaminated with PFAS.

, often called “forever chemicals” for their incredibly long lifespan. The EWG report was compiled using state and federal data, finding that up to 50 percent of surface water samples, and anywhere from 45 to 55 percent of sedimentary samples, are contaminated with PFAS from pesticides.

“These findings suggest pesticides could also be exposing millions of Californians to PFAS through water and soil,” the EWG researchers write. “What’s worse, exposure may persist for generations, since PFAS never fully break down in the environment. ”altered immune and liver functions, heightened risks for cancer, and pregnancy complications, among other health issues.

Where agricultural toxicants are concerned, at least“If we’re seeing PFAS pesticides show up this often even in limited surface water and sediment tests, the true scale of this contamination is almost certainly even greater,” said EWG senior VP Bernadette Del Chiaro in a“It’s concerning that we’re finding these levels of PFAS pesticide,” Subramaniam explained, but caveats that “they were applied at really high rates on produce, so it makes sense that they’re in the streams and sediment.

”found that farms across California spewed an average of 2.5 million pounds of PFAS on their crops every year from 2018 to 2023.notes those researchers only tested brooks in ten of California’s 58 counties, their tests revealed the highest concentration of PFAS in highly-agricultural areas. (It’s not for nothing that these industrial farms are also a major source of rodenticide pollution, which is Put it all together, and it’s clear that California’s agricultural industry has a major pollution problem — an issue no doubt replicated across The Military Base Home to Air Force One Leaked 32,000 Gallons of Jet Fuel Into the Potomac River Over the Last Few Months





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