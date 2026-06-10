New Student Loan Changes: Repayment Plans, Borrowing Limits, and More

Explains the new student loan changes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including the end of the Biden-era repayment plan, the start of two Republican-designed repayment plans, and strict new borrowing limits for some students.

On July 1, a host of new student loan changes from last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act will kick in, including the end of a short-lived Biden-era repayment plan , the start of two Republican-designed repayment plan s, and strict new borrowing limits for some students.

After a few contentious years of paused payments and a legal battle that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Biden-era Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan is officially ending. If you're one of the more than 7 million borrowers still enrolled in SAVE, you may have already gotten a notice from the U.S. Department of Education warning you that you'll have to switch plans soon.

Well, you'll likely be getting another note from your loan servicer, starting a roughly 90-day clock. Lending limits haven't changed for undergraduate borrowers. Lending limits change dramatically for graduate students. Until now, grad students could borrow up to the cost of their program.

Soon, though, you'll be limited to $20,500 a year and a total of $100,000. That's a big difference. There's a lot to parse, and not every change will impact every borrower. So we've designed this story to make it easy to find the guidance that you need.

You're a current borrower with old (pre-July 1) loans and no plans for new loans. You're a new grad school borrower taking out loans after July 1. If you don't act, the department says it will enroll you in one of the least flexible repayment plans. Whoever you are, whatever your story, whether you enrolled in the SAVE plan or not, you're in good company: About 43 million Americans hold about $1.7 trillion in federal student loan debt.

As long as your loans were issued before July 1, and you have no plans to borrow any more money, you'll have quite a few repayment options, including one brand new plan. This plan divides your loan balance into equal monthly payments (plus interest, of course) over a 10-year period. If your loans have been consolidated, borrowers with consolidated loans may qualify for a longer repayment term.

Monthly payments start out low, but as the name suggests, they increase every two years and are spread out over a 10-year period. As with the Standard plan, borrowers with consolidated loans may qualify for a longer repayment term. Another option is the Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) plan. This plan bases monthly payments on a larger share of a borrower's discretionary income — 20%.

Borrowers also have to make payments over a relatively long period of time — 25 years — before they can qualify for forgiveness. ICR is being phased out by 2028, so, if you do enroll, you'll have to change plans again in two years. The Pay As You Earn (PAYE) plan is similar to what newer IBR borrowers enjoy. Payments are based on 10% of discretionary income over a 20-year period, then the remainder is forgiven.

Like ICR, Republicans voted to shut down PAYE by July 1, 2028; so you'll need to switch plans again within two years. The Revised Pay As You Earn (RAP) plan bases monthly payments on a borrower's adjusted-gross income (AGI). The more you make, the higher your monthly payment.

For example, a borrower earning $30,001-$40,000 can expect a monthly payment around $75-$100. Earn $50,001-$60,000 and it jumps to $208.34-$250. This plan makes sure lower-income borrowers see their loan principals go down each month. And, for parents and caregivers, it allows you to slash $50 from your monthly payment for every dependent in your household.

Unlike IBR, ICR, and PAYE, RAP requires that borrowers be in repayment for 30 years before any remainder is forgiven. By then, there'll be little if any debt left. And, a nerdy but important facet: This plan isn't indexed for inflation, which means modest income gains could trigger big increases in monthly payments





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Student Loan Repayment Plan Borrowing Limits Graduate Students Income-Driven Repayment Plan Income-Contingent Repayment Plan Pay As You Earn Plan Revised Pay As You Earn Plan

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