New Storm to Bring Snow to Colorado High Country Through Holiday Weekend

A new storm system will impact Colorado, bringing moderate to heavy snow to the high country through the holiday weekend. The Eastern Plains may see a few showers, while Denver will experience partly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

A new storm is set to impact the Colorado high country on Friday morning, bringing moderate to heavy snow through the holiday weekend . The Eastern Plains can expect a few showers. Denver ites will enjoy partly sunny skies for the morning commute with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, a welcome change from Thursday's chilly start. By early afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday night's commute may experience light rain and snow showers.

The rain will transition to snow overnight, with light snow predicted along the Interstate 25 corridor throughout Saturday. Snowfall across the plains will be minimal, with less than an inch expected near Denver by Saturday night. Southward along the Palmer Divide, accumulations could reach 1 to 2 inches. A brief respite from the weather is anticipated on Saturday night and early Sunday as weak high pressure settles in. However, this break won't last long as another weather system enters the state late Sunday. This system will bring increased snow to the northern mountains throughout Sunday evening, with the potential for light snow to reach the plains by late evening. Looking ahead to next week, the weather pattern remains active, with multiple rounds of snow anticipated in the mountains and a few chances of snow for the plains. Snowfall is expected to persist through Monday and Tuesday, with moderate accumulations in the mountains





