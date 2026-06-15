New Steam-Punk Anime to Premiere at Anime Expo, Set for Netflix Streaming After Japanese Broadcast

An upcoming anime adaptation of a popular light novel, set in an alternate steampunk Kyoto, will debut its first two episodes at Anime Expo on July 3rd before airing on Japanese television and streaming exclusively on Netflix.

As summer approaches, the platform is preparing for a wave of exciting new releases. Among the most anticipated is an anime adaptation that was announced in January and is nearing its debut.

This year's Anime Expo, running from July 2nd to July 5th in California, will offer exclusive early screenings. The convention confirmed that the first two episodes of the upcoming series will be shown to attendees on July 3rd at 10:00 A.M. in the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom. For over three decades, Anime Expo has been a cornerstone for Japanese pop culture, delivering breaking news, exclusive merchandise, panels, and workshops. This edition continues that tradition, with more panel details to follow.

The series itself, based on a critically acclaimed light novel by Hiro Yuki with illustrations by Kazumi Ikeda, presents a unique alternate history setting. It envisions an early 20th-century Kyoto transformed by pervasive soot, smoke, and steam from rapid industrial expansion. While the worldEmbarking on a quest for truth, the two seek the secret of the Electrical Catalog, a device that may hold the key to the world's hidden darkness.

Broadcast details are also confirmed: new episodes will air weekly on Japanese networks including ABC TV, TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, and BS11. Following its television premiere, the series will be available for exclusive streaming on Netflix. Fans attending Anime Expo will gain the first look at this highly anticipated show. Minaru Ota, who has previously contributed to other notable anime projects, is involved in the production.

The story follows Kihachi Sakamoto, a young man mourning his brother's death and haunted by a peculiar dream, and Inaoko Momonkawa, a devout girl carrying deep regret from her mother's passing. Their convergence sets them on a path to uncover a secret that could reshape their world. The narrative explores themes of grief, technological progress, and the clash between faith and reason against a backdrop of a steam-dominated era yearning for electricity.

With its rich source material and strategic release plan combining network broadcast and Netflix streaming, this anime is poised to become a major topic of discussion among enthusiasts this summer





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Anime Expo 2025 Netflix Anime Steampunk Anime Hiro Yuki Light Novel Electrical Catalog Japanese TV Broadcast Anime Adaptation Kihachi Sakamoto Inaoko Momonkawa

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