Israeli drone maker claims its backpack-sized SeniX spy drone flew 10 miles one way and 20 miles total without external ground antennas

Unveiled at UVID 2026, Israel's backpack-portable SeniX surveillance drone reportedly flew 10 miles out and back without bulky ground antennas. Israel i drone maker Aero Sentinel reported that its foldable SeniX reconnaissance drone flew 10 miles one way and 20 miles total without external ground antennas.

The claimed flight exceeds the 6.2-mile baseline communications range listed when the 70-minute endurance quadcopter debuted at UVID 2026 earlier in November. Built using 40 percent carbon-fiber-reinforced injection molding, the SeniX is part of Aero Sentinel's push to scale output to 1,000 units annually by 2029 and add GPS-free visual navigation in 2027.

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Israeli unmanned systems manufacturer Aero Sentinel claims its newly unveiled SeniX tactical reconnaissance drone has set a company operational-range record, flying 10 miles one way and 20 miles round trip in a single flight without external ground antennas. The milestone, announced on November 23 by Chief Marketing Officer Ofir Avram on LinkedIn, exceeds the 6.2-mile baseline communications range the company listed when it unveiled the aircraft earlier this month.

Small tactical quadcopters typically rely on bulky directional ground antennas or signal relays to maintain a stable video and command link at those distances, making a 10-mile unassisted link notable for a backpack-portable platform. However, the company has not yet released independent telemetry or test conditions to verify the flight.

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Introduced publicly on November 12 at the UVID 2026 unmanned systems exhibition in Tel Aviv, the SeniX is a foldable, single-operator intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance drone designed to fit inside a soldier’s backpack. , the aircraft delivers more than 70 minutes of flight endurance, depending on payload and mission conditions, along with stabilized day-and-night electro-optical and infrared imaging.are often betrayed on modern battlefields by the high-pitched whine of their rotors before they are spotted visually.

Aero Sentinel engineered the SeniX with a low acoustic signature, letting small infantry and special operations units observe targets closer to the ground without alerting nearby personnel.35,000-ton Trump-class nuclear-powered warships to replace DDG in 15-ship US Navy fleet The system pairs with the company’s handheld Sentinel Ground Control Station, which consolidates flight control, mission planning, and encrypted video monitoring into a single sunlight-readable console. In his LinkedIn update, that completing the 20-mile round-trip sortie without external antennas removes setup bulk and RF signature risks for mobile teams operating near contested front lines.

Beyond flight performance, the SeniX marks a manufacturing shift for Petah Tikva-based Aero Sentinel, a subsidiary of publicly traded Veloryx. Rather than relying on labor-intensive, hand-laid composite airframes used in earlier models, the company invested in injection-molding tooling using a polymer reinforced with 40 percent carbon fiber. According to reports, the company is backed by a multi-million-shekel investment aimed at reaching an annual production capacity of roughly 1,000 units by 2029.

The push reflects a broader effort by Western andto offer secure, domestically built alternatives to Chinese commercial drones, which remain widely used in conflicts worldwide despite cybersecurity and supply-chain restrictions. Aero Sentinel has also outlined a roadmap to address electronic warfare threats on the modern battlefield.

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While the SeniX currently relies on encrypted datalinks and satellite navigation, the company plans to integrate visual-based navigation capabilities during 2027 to help the drone maintain position and complete missions when GPS signals are jammed or spoofed. Until third-party defense evaluators validate the 10-mile link under contested radio-frequency conditions, the record remains a company-reported test milestone.

Even so, extending unassisted range while keeping airframes light, quiet, and mass-producible illustrates how smallKaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories. His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond. After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently.

Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder.