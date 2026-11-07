New Statesman Last Supper Photo Highlights Russell Brand Era

Jason Cowley, Helen Lewis, and Jemima Khan pose with Russell Brand in a controversial image from 2013, resurfacing amid his conviction.

A photograph depicting Russell Brand cast in the role of Christ has resurfaced, capturing a moment from his guest editorship of the New Statesman in 2013. The image recreates Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, with editors seated around Brand as disciples, a composition that critics now link to the publication's former stance on the comedian.

The photo features Jason Cowley, the magazine's editor at the time, seated to Brand's left, and Helen Lewis, then deputy editor and a former Daily Mail commissioning editor, seated to his immediate right. Jemima Khan, who dated Brand and served as associate editor during that period, appears at the far end of the image to the right.

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Guest Editorship Context

Brand was invited to guest-edit the publication in 2013 while Jemima Khan held the position of associate editor. He openly admitted that his personal attraction to Khan influenced his decision to accept the role, stating in his opening piece that he said yes because it was a beautiful woman asking him.

His writings for the issue, titled Revolution of Consciousness, included language that observers found explicitly focused on female beauty. He wrote that he bowed to no one in his appreciation of female beauty and used descriptive phrases such as a lilo of thighs in an ocean filled with honey.

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Critical Reception and Aftermath

Writer Kate Maltby recently shared the image on Twitter, claiming that the magazine had attempted to remove it from the internet. She also alleged that she was warned not to criticize Brand's tenure at the magazine if she wished to receive future commissions from the publication.

The controversy has intensified following Brand's recent conviction for rape. The visual association of the Left's media figures with the comedian is now viewed by critics as emblematic of a broader cultural dynamic that previously elevated his status within progressive circles.

Industry Reaction and Impact

The resurfacing of the photograph has triggered renewed scrutiny of the New Statesman's editorial decisions during Brand's guest tenure. Media analysts are examining how the publication's leadership, including Jason Cowley and Helen Lewis, managed the relationship with a guest editor whose personal conduct was increasingly at odds with public expectations.

Jemima Khan's presence in the image highlights the personal and professional intersections that defined that specific period at the magazine. Her role as associate editor and her relationship with Brand have become focal points in discussions about the ethical boundaries of media gatekeeping.

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The incident serves as a case study in the challenges of accountability in digital media. The attempt to delete the image, as alleged by Kate Maltby, underscores the tension between historical record-keeping and the desire to curate a specific narrative around former contributors.

Future Implications

The fallout from the image's publication is expected to influence how media outlets handle similar situations involving high-profile contributors with controversial legal histories. The New Statesman may face continued pressure to clarify its past editorial policies and decisions regarding Brand's guest editorship.

Public discourse surrounding the image reflects broader questions about the role of media institutions in shaping cultural narratives. The visual symbolism of the Last Supper recreation continues to be analyzed as a metaphor for the power dynamics within the magazine's editorial team during that time.