A new Star Wars trilogy is reportedly in the works, set to take place after the events of the Skywalker Saga. The trilogy will be penned by Simon Kinberg, giving Lucasfilm the chance to move the galaxy forward and evolve the franchise beyond nostalgia.

A new Star Wars trilogy is reportedly in the works, set to take place after the events of the Skywalker Saga . The trilogy will be penned by Simon Kinberg , giving Lucasfilm the chance to move the galaxy forward and evolve the franchise beyond nostalgia.

This move comes as a welcome change after most major Star Wars projects have focused on the past, filling in gaps, or expanding side stories connected to characters and eras fans already know. The post-Skywalker trilogy will allow Lucasfilm to create new stories and explore the future of the galaxy, rather than relying on familiar characters and eras.

This shift in focus is crucial for the franchise's evolution and will help it to feel more than just an expensive nostalgia machine. Additionally, the upcoming release of The Mandalorian and Grogu on the big screen marks a new beginning for the Star Wars franchise, as it looks ahead to what's next. With the new trilogy in the works, fans can expect a fresh and exciting direction for the franchise, moving away from the past and embracing the future.

The Force is not a binary concept, but rather a spectrum that encompasses various aspects of the galaxy, from the serene halls of the Jedi Temple to the shadowed corridors of Sith space. The upcoming trilogy will likely explore this spectrum, delving into the complexities of the Force and its various applications. The Force is not just a tool for good or evil, but a current that can be ridden and understood in different ways.

The new trilogy will give fans a chance to experience the galaxy in a new light, with a fresh perspective on the Force and its role in the Star Wars universe. The upcoming trilogy will also explore the themes of identity, morality, and the gray areas between good and evil. The Force is not just a binary concept, but a complex and multifaceted aspect of the galaxy that will be explored in the new trilogy.

The trilogy will likely feature a diverse cast of characters, each with their own unique perspective on the Force and its role in the galaxy. The new trilogy will also explore the consequences of the events of the Skywalker Saga, and how they have shaped the galaxy and its inhabitants. The trilogy will likely feature a mix of action, adventure, and character-driven storytelling, as the characters navigate the complexities of the galaxy and the Force.

The new trilogy will be a welcome change for the Star Wars franchise, offering a fresh and exciting direction that moves away from nostalgia and towards the future. With Simon Kinberg at the helm, fans can expect a thoughtful and nuanced exploration of the Star Wars universe, one that will challenge their assumptions and offer new insights into the galaxy and its inhabitants.

The new trilogy will be a chance for Lucasfilm to push the boundaries of the Star Wars franchise, exploring new themes, characters, and storylines that will appeal to both old and new fans. The Force is not just a tool for good or evil, but a complex and multifaceted aspect of the galaxy that will be explored in the new trilogy.

The upcoming trilogy will give fans a chance to experience the galaxy in a new light, with a fresh perspective on the Force and its role in the Star Wars universe





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Star Wars New Trilogy Simon Kinberg Skywalker Saga Lucasfilm Nostalgia The Mandalorian Grogu The Force

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