New Star Wars Movie Sets Unwanted Box Office Record

The new Star Wars movie has set another unwanted box office record, as it has been in freefall since its release. Despite its disappointing opening weekend, the movie had a lot of fans on its own, but those fans didn't seem to want to follow the characters' story to the theaters.

The new Star Wars movie has set another unwanted box office record, as it has been in freefall since its release. The movie, which is the follow-up to the three-season Disney+ series, had a lot of fans on its own, but those fans didn't seem to want to follow the characters' story to the theaters.

Despite this being the first Star Wars movie in seven years, and the 12th live-action movie overall, the film opened with disappointing numbers and never recovered. The opening weekend saw it hit the number one spot at the box office, but its $81.7 million three-day haul was the lowest in the franchise.

The second weekend saw it drop to third place, and it is now expected to make a three-day domestic total of $10 million, a 59% drop from its second weekend, and it will fall to number six on the box office charts. This is the fastest that any Star Wars movie has fallen out of the top five since its opening date.

The movie was expected to have a strong opening weekend to have any chance, and when it fell short with only $81.7 million, its days were numbered. However, there were other things out of its control that hurt the new Star Wars movie. The biggest problem was that the movie, 'The Boogeyman', became a monster underdog hit. This movie was released one week earlier, and word-of-mouth has made it climb faster.

With the mostly dismissive attitude toward the new Star Wars movie, fans were left with little choice but to check out the new horror movie, 'The Boogeyman', in its first weekend, and it surpassed every expectation for the YouTube series as it made its way to the big screen





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Star Wars Box Office Movie Records Disney+ Horror Movies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Star Wars Movie with Many CameosThe Mandalorian and Grogu is a Star Wars movie that was released after a seven-year wait. The movie was a sequel to the popular Disney+ show and received mixed reviews but was appreciated by most Star Wars fans for its references and enjoyability. The movie had cameos from directors of previous TV shows, Martin Scorsese, Lee Isaac Chung, Rick Famuyiwa, Doug Chiang, and Deborah Chow.

Read more »

New LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Offworld Sandcrawler Set DebutsReturn to the early days of The Mandalorian with LEGO’s newest set with the Offworld Sandcrawler and Mudhorn

Read more »

LEGO Reveals Their New Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026LEGO is returning to a galaxy far, far away this holiday season with their newest Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 set

Read more »

Star Wars: Updates Released About Two New Video GamesDuring Summer Game Fest we got new trailers and updates for Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars Zero Company.

Read more »