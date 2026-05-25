New Star Wars film attracts solid audience, but doesn't break records

The new Star Wars film, 'The Mandalorian and Grogu', has attracted a solid audience to cinemas worldwide, but did not break any records. The film, a continuation of the Disney+ series, exceeded expectations for its opening weekend but is at the lower end of Star Wars films under the Disney era. The production budget of the film was much lower than 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', which was considered a disaster. The film received positive audience ratings, but lukewarm to negative reviews from critics.

A new Star Wars film, ' Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu', attracted a solid audience to cinemas worldwide over the weekend, but did not break any records.

According to estimates from the studio released on Sunday, the film grossed $82 million in ticket sales in 4,300 US and Canadian theaters. It is expected to reach $102 million in the US market and $165 million globally by Monday, the end of the Memorial Day holiday.

The film, a continuation of the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian', exceeded expectations for its opening weekend but is also at the lower end of Star Wars films under the Disney era, closer to 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', which grossed $103 million in the four-day period around Memorial Day in 2018. Although 'Solo' was considered a disaster, the metrics surrounding 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' are a bit different.

The production budget of 'Solo' was around $300 million, while 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' was made for much less - $165 million, not counting marketing and promotion costs. This makes it more likely to be profitable, especially considering the positive audience ratings. Although the critics were lukewarm to negative with the film (currently 63% on Rotten Tomatoes), the general ticket buyers gave it an A- in CinemaScore.

Children under 13 are especially enthusiastic about the film: they gave it an A in CinemaScore and a 5 out of 5 in PostTrak. Parents also gave it 5 out of 5. The Mandalorian relies on Grogu to make an entertaining, if not memorable, film.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau, stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter and puts him and his green companion on a mission to save Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba, voiced by Jeremy Allen White.

'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu' could also be evaluated with some indulgence due to the streaming component, both because it started as a series and because, over time, it will end up as an added value on Disney+, which had barely a month of life when the last Star Wars film, 'The Rise of Skywalker', was released in December 2019. Star Wars, as a brand, is going through a period of transition under its new leadership team, formed by Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan; at the beginning of this year, it was announced that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who produced 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu', would leave the position after 13 years.

The question for the industry is whether the public's interest in Star Wars on the big screen has cooled slightly and whether the next 'Star Wars: Starfighter', which will be released next year and will be starring Ryan Gosling, will provide a definitive answer. For now, the hope is that the solid audience ratings and exit polls will fuel the enthusiasm generated by word of mouth in the coming weeks.

'The audience is in charge', said Paul Dergarabedian, head of market trends at Comscore. 'I think, given the public's reaction and the ratings coming from parents and children, this will keep going for a long time'. The word of mouth has undoubtedly helped the horror-romantic film 'Obsession' by Curry Barker to defy the standard box office trajectory and have a better performance in its second weekend.

The film by Focus Features registered an astonishing 30% increase in ticket sales, grossing $22.4 million in 2,655 theaters.

'That's really unprecedented', said Dergarabedian. 'And it's a proof of how this social media noise from younger viewers is fueling the FOMO factor', he added, referring to the fear of missing out on a significant experience. The studio, which acquired the low-budget film for around $15 million, projects that it will have grossed $28.2 million by the end of Monday, bringing its total accumulated to $58.5 million.

It came in second place, while 'Michael' took third place with $20 million in the long weekend. The Michael Jackson biography has already grossed $782.4 million.

'Obsession' also surpassed the new horror film 'Passenger', a Paramount Pictures release starring Melissa Leo, which grossed an estimated $8.7 million in 2,534 locations. It is expected to earn $10.5 million in its first four days. The film received poor reviews from both critics (44% on Rotten Tomatoes) and the public (B- in CinemaScore





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