New Stainless Steel Slides Added to St. George City Hall Plaza

Two new, four-story, stainless steel slides have been added to the St. George City Hall Plaza parking structure to bring a little whimsy to government functions.

Visitors of City Hall Plaza in St. George will soon be able to slide their way down from the fourth floor of the adjacent parking lot, and communications and marketing manager David Cordero said it’s all in the name of fun.

The $400,000 slides, funded by a RAP tax, aim to attract families. ST. GEORGE — Two new, four-story, stainless steel slides have been added to the St. George City Hall Plaza parking structure to bring a little whimsy to government functions. The slides are the final piece of the plaza that has been several years in the making.

When Town Square was built in 2007 right in downtown, the idea was to provide a public venue that would attract families to downtown St. George. Now it's one of our most popular attractions. So, when we decided we wanted to build the new City Hall next to Town Square last year, we didn't want to look at the project as just a municipal building.

We saw it more as a public investment that should generate the greatest possible public return. The slides are made of stainless steel, with one measuring about 74 feet long and the other 62 feet. The cost of the slides is $400,000, and the total project cost is approximately $575,000. Many residents have cited concerns about the high cost and the potential dangers posed by the heat that a metal slide may attract.

Cordero addressed those concerns, saying the funds come from the voter-approved RAP tax dedicated specifically to recreation, arts and parks, adding that stainless steel conducts far less heat than steel did in the 1980s and 1990s. The additional groundwork includes some artificial turf, bouncers for kids, shade structures, concrete, and landscaping. The slides are projected to be complete in July, barring any construction delays. The hope is to create a family-friendly place that brings locals and visitors downtown.

The cost is pretty much in line with what we spend when we refurbish a park and give it a new playground. The grand total should be right around $575,000. The slides are almost completely enclosed except for the very bottom. Part of the groundwork will be creating shade for the landing areas





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