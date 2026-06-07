New Spyro Game Announced: Spyro: A Realm Beyond

After 20 years, a brand-new Spyro the Dragon has officially been announced. Spyro: A Realm Beyond will launch in 2027 and will feature the return of Tom Kenny as Spyro himself.

Well now, this is a surprise! After 20 years, a brand-new Spyro the Dragon has officially been announced. Spyro : A Realm Beyond will launch in 2027.

The new game is being developed by the wonderful Toys For Bob, and will feature the return of Tom Kenny as Spyro himself. You may remember Toys For Bob worked on the excellent Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, a brand-new entry that built on the feeling and formula of the original games.

It looks as if Spyro: A Realm Beyond will do the same for the purple dragon, building on the original trilogy to create a game that could easily have been the lost fourth entry. Your favorite purple dragon is back in Spyro: A Realm Beyond, a brand-new adventure from developer Toys for Bob.

You'll recognise the studio from its excellent work on the Spyro Reignited Trilogy - a faithful restoration of the first three Spyro games with some modern magic sprinkled in. Now, the team that restored Spyro's legacy is back, and with a whole new level of freedom to build the Spyro game they want - one that fans and new gamers alike truly deserve.

As a huge Spyro fan myself, I'm thrilled to have spoken with Toys for Bob Studio Head Paul Yan, about this huge announcement, and get a little background on how the studio is preparing our fiery friend's greatest journey yet. The new game promises to be the dragon's biggest adventure yet, promising to deliver the freedom and fantasy of dragon flight. What does this mean?

We'll be able to take to the skies at a moment's notice, which should completely change how we engage with the world and explore. I'm excited, I can't lie to you. Toys For Bob teases: Spyro is back. He is headlining a brand-new adventure.

And I can't wait for you to experience how he soars to new heights in Spyro: A Realm Beyond. This game was developed with love for Spyro and more importantly, for you





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spyro Spyro: A Realm Beyond Toys For Bob Tom Kenny Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Spyro Reignited Trilogy

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