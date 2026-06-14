New Spirit Lutheran Church's Saturday Blessings Program Sees Surge in Demand Amid SNAP Benefit Changes

A Tucson church's free resource program providing meals, food pantry, clothing, and haircuts is experiencing record demand due to recent SNAP benefit cuts, serving people from across the city.

TUCSON , Ariz. — New Spirit Lutheran Church on Tucson 's Eastside is offering a wide range of free resources to community members in need through its Saturday Blessings program — and with recent SNAP benefit changes leaving more people without access to food assistance , the program is seeing its highest demand yet.

The program offers warm, homemade meals, a food pantry, free clothing, and free haircuts to anyone who comes through the doors. While Saturday Blessings was originally designed to serve Eastside neighbors, people from across the city are now showing up for support. Heather Wink, a Tucson resident who spent years experiencing homelessness, said the program has been a lifeline for her over the past decade.

"So I started coming here and it's been 10 years now, but it's been just a wealth of everything. People, resources, food, guaranteed to eat. And it's homemade food too, because when you're on the street, you don't really get that opportunity to eat homemade stuff," Wink said. Wink said the program gave her something to hold onto during some of her hardest years.

"It was definitely something to look forward to because it's nothing nice out there. It's rough, to say the least. And it's something to look forward to," Wink said. New Spirit Lutheran has been serving Tucson for more than a decade.

Church leaders Laurie Bernard and Philip Pierce said the new wave of SNAP benefit changes has brought more people to their doors, and they are committed to filling the gaps.

"Aid is decreasing, so we're able to provide some of the things that SNAP doesn't cover so that we can make up a difference to the people. That's our mission: to reach out to the folks and know that they're loved and know that they're cared about," Laurie and Philip said. The program's reach now extends well beyond the Eastside. Tom Nickel traveled from Tucson's Northside to attend, saying there is nothing else like it in the city.

"They offer you things such as canned goods and hygiene products. It's a wonderful program, especially for homeless people and for those who can't afford much," Nickel said. Beyond material support, Saturday Blessings has resources to connect people experiencing homelessness with long-term housing. As for Wink, she credits New Spirit Lutheran directly with helping her get off the street.

"I got housed because of this place, because of Lori and Phil and the people that they work with," Wink said. "I didn't know how much longer I could be out there. It took 10 years, but I was diligent, and I got this opportunity for a home through this. God, thank you, God, New Spirit Lutheran Church runs Saturday Blessings on the 2nd Saturday of each month.

Their summer hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m from May until September, while their regular hours in October until April are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — JJ McKinney joined KGUN 9 in July of 2025 as a multimedia journalist. He graduated from Colorado State University in May of 2025 with a degree in journalism and media communications and a minor in law.

With a background in investigative reporting and documentary filmmaking, JJ is dedicated to giving a platform to the voices of his community. Share your story ideas and important issues with JJ by emailing jj.mckinney@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.





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