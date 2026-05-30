New Slides, Nighttime Events & Family Savings Make a Splash at Zoombezi Bay This Summer

Summer is officially returning to Zoombezi Baywith brand-new attractions, nighttime experiences, and family-friendly savings throughout the 2026 season.One of

One of the biggest additions this year is Conservation Tower, an award-winning slide complex featuring three major attractions - including two world-first water slides and a Midwest-exclusive experience.

Guests can experience The Hive, the first waterslide of its kind in the world, along with Captina Falls and Mussel Mayhem, all inspired by wildlife conservation efforts connected to the adjacent Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Beyond the new thrills, Zoombezi Bay is also expanding its summer entertainment lineup with Adventure Nights, a new evening event happening on select Friday and Saturday nights this summer.

Families can enjoy extended hours, access to Adventure Cove, and additional nighttime experiences designed to keep the fun going after sunset. Guests can also take advantage of the park’s limited-time “$5 Days” promotion running from May 16 through June 7. The special includes $5 kids tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket, along with food and drink specials and additional savings opportunities throughout the park.

As Ohio’s largest waterpark, Zoombezi Bay features more than 20 attractions including wave pools, lazy rivers, waterslides, kids play areas, and interactive experiences for guests of all ages. Admission also supports wildlife conservation efforts through theFive people have been indicted and four have been arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring in north Columbus.

A 31-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man who shot inside a car in a parking lot on Columbus’ East Side. What was supposed to be a celebration for graduates turned chaotic Thursday as several large fights broke out during Columbus City School graduation events. Nationwide,the central Ohio-based insurance and financial services industry leader, is expanding their sports portfolio buying a 37% stake in the Columbus Crew





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