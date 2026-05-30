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New Shin-Kicking Champion Crowned at Cotswold Olimpick Games

Sports News

New Shin-Kicking Champion Crowned at Cotswold Olimpick Games
Cotswold Olimpick GamesShin-KickingSports
📆5/30/2026 12:34 PM
📰DailyMail
75 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 50% · Publisher: 68%

The Cotswold Olimpick Games, a sporting tradition which stretches back more than 400 years, has crowned a new shin-kicking champion. The event, held on Dover's Hill, near Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, includes a host of disciplines including the sack race, horse racing, and shin-kicking bouts.

A new shin-kicking champion has been crowned at the Cotswold Olimpick Games , a sporting tradition which stretches back more than 400 years. Held on Dover's Hill, near Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire , the event was revived in 1951 after being held first in 1612.

It is said that a lawyer from the area wanted to channel his neighbours' competitive traits into the rural games, which include long jump, wooden pillar throw, tug o' war, sack race and running events. The shin-kicking bouts brought winces and moans of sympathy from the crowd of more than 2,500 spectators. Each participant must wear trousers, with straw available for them to create a layer of padding on their shins.

Competing for the second year, Gareth Way - aka Gaz - said: 'The kicking is not the biggest part.

'I think that there's an element of the pushing, the shoving. That's at least 50 per cent of it I think. You feel that more than you feel your shins.

' Three-time champion and newly appointed stickler Shindiana Jones, real name Mike Newby, crowned Andrew Bailey the 2026 winner after he opted to compete without straw padding. The games, which date back more than 400 years, include a host of disciplines including the sack race and horse racing. The event was revived in 1951 after being shut down a century earlier when 30,000 spectators came to watch.

On its 400th anniversary in 2012, the event was asked to feature in a London Olympics promotional video, reviving its popularity and attracting crowds from further afield. Attendees this year travelled from as far as North Carolina in the United States. The games concluded with a fireworks display and beacon lighting before crowds descended on Chipping Campden, torches in hand

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Shin-Kicking Champion Crowned at Historic Cotswold Olimpick GamesShin-Kicking Champion Crowned at Historic Cotswold Olimpick GamesAndrew Bailey won the brutal shin-kicking contest at the 2026 Cotswold Olimpick Games, a four-century-old tradition revived in 1951. The event features eccentric disciplines and draws international crowds.
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