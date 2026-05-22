New Series Takes Over, Fans Are Buzzing

The new series has caught the attention of audiences and critics alike, breaking a Rotten Tomatoes record along the way. Its success parallels the third season of HBO's Euphoria, known for its graphic content.

It hasn't been too long since the shows '56 Days' and 'Heated Rivalry' captured the imagination of audiences with their steamy romance and heightened drama.

Now, a new series is filling the void they left behind by not only taking the number one spot on the Prime Video charts, but also generating incredible buzz online. In addition to its instant success on Prime Video, the show in question has received positive reviews and broken a Rotten Tomatoes record. Its success comes concurrently with the third season run of HBO's Euphoria, which has also become synonymous with its graphic content.

The new series debuted on Prime Video on May 13, continuing the streamer's hot streak in the teen drama space. Prime Video previously delivered the pop culture sensation 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', created by Jenny Han. Like that show, the streamer's latest sensation is also based on a series of novels. Only a week into its run, the new series has already been renewed for a second season while its leads have been touted as potential future stars





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