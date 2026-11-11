New Sensor Tech Could Replace Bayer Color Filter and Transform Mobile Photography

The Holocoder lets 2.5 times more light through to the image sensor than a Bayer color filter.

Metalenz has acquired Israeli startup PxE Imaging. PxE’s claim to fame is its Holocoder technology, a replacement for the Bayer color filter found on traditional image sensors.

, the Holocoder “eliminates the need for the Bayer filter and sorts light without absorption, increasing the light delivered to a standard image sensor by 2.5x. ” As expected, significantly increasing the light delivered to an image sensor will, all else equal, dramatically improve camera performance and image quality across the board—in dark scenes and bright ones alike. Like PxE Imaging, Metalenz has been focused on technologies that adhere directly to an image sensor.

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A few years ago,, which are ultra-thin optics that can be printed like semiconductor wafers. The key is how the thin lens bends light. PxE’s technology instead uses a HoloCoder layer, which goes on the image sensor and bends light rather than absorbs it, increasing efficiency. That’s true, too, of Holocoder technology.

The Holocoder “harnesses the wave nature of light to physically decode information such as wavelength and depth, enabling simultaneous capture of color and depth information in the same image with a single camera. ” A Bayer filter, which is how traditional digital image sensors capture and reconstruct color, also absorbs about 60% of the light coming into a sensor, Metalenz says.

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With its acquisition of PxE, Metalenz can now add sophisticated color and depth information to the material and surface data its products already capture, all without significantly increasing manufacturing complexity or computational demands.

“Metalenz has strategically expanded its IP from unique hardware to full-stack solutions co-designed with our metasurfaces,” says Rob Devlin, Co-founder and CEO of Metalenz. “We’ve deployed into the most demanding customer devices, built a supply chain at mass-market scale, and built a software stack that takes information delivered to a sensor all the way through AI decisions.

With PxE’s technology and team, we’re expanding our capabilities into visible sensing, addressing a longstanding problem of low light performance while solving the new physical AI problem of obtaining richer information beyond conventional RGB imagery,” Devlin continues.

“Owning hardware that brings new information to sensors is the real moat for differentiated AI models. Our combined capability with PxE extends that same principle across all of machine vision, so people and machines can see and understand more about the world without relying on heavy computation.

” “We developed the Holocoder to capture information in light that conventional sensors discard or cannot see, giving cameras greater light sensitivity and the ability to capture color and depth together,” adds Yoav Berlatzky, Co-founder and CEO of PxE Imaging.

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“Joining Metalenz gives us the manufacturing platform and commercial reach to bring this technology to everyday devices. Together, we can give people better images and machines a richer understanding of the world.

”“A lot of what they’re doing is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into software to try to somehow improve it, but the downside of that is that once information is lost when you’re absorbing all of that light, you can’t really buy it back, even if you’re throwing all of the software into the world at it. ” As of right now, Metalenz cannot directly combine PxE’s Holocoder technology with its commercial Metalenz optics.

However, it is absolutely in the cards for the long term. PxE’s technology itself could hit the market as soon as the end of next year, thanks to Metalenz’s manufacturing capacity. The potential use cases here are manifold. In scenarios where tiny cameras are very important, like autonomous vehicles for example, it’s obvious that a smaller camera that can absorb more light is beneficial.

Another obvious situation is smartphone cameras. As Devlin notes, there is a physical problem that image sensors of all sizes must try to overcome: getting more, better light data. The more light that reaches the sensor, the better. The Bayer color filter is an incredible technological achievement, but it’s getting very long in the tooth.

Perhaps, if PxE is correct, there’s a better way. Motorola’s $1,599 Signature 27 Is the ‘World’s Fastest Android Smartphone’