New Seasons of Popular Series and Documentaries Highlight Current Entertainment Offerings

A look at new seasons of returning series, a Gen Z-focused sitcom, a Disney+ animated film, and a documentary about the Michael Jackson trial, along with celebrity news.

Song says, it's nice work if you can get it, so we're grateful there are so many binge-worthy series available. Criminal Minds fans more of what made the show such a hit in the first place: gruesome case-of-the-week mysteries and a larger, season-long narrative, usually centering around a charming serial killer.

Hey, if ain't broke, don't fix it), is back, presumably to terrorize the BAU once more, but you'll have to wait to find out what he's really up to across the season's 10 weekly episodes. Some notable guest stars this season include fans, they probably want to see Storrie's most prized asset - his acting. (Get your mind out of the gutter, people! ) is a Gen X classic, but at over 30 years old, its references (remember Snapple?

) and storytelling can seem a bit dated. That's why is so suitable for fans of that classic NBC sitcom - it shares the same DNA, but it's dressed to appeal to Gen Zers who just graduated from college and are trying to make it in the workforce.

The show chronicles the professional and personal ups and downs of five young professionals, who also coincidentally live right across from each other, as Chandler () and Davis (Will Angus), but they're all pursuing vastly different careers in finance, medicine and fashion. Davis' crush on AJ, who is not-so-secretly besotted with her brash boss (vibes, but we'll see if that will-they-or-won't-they subplot pays off as well as it did in the '90s. ).

When she discovers that her biology professor has developed technology that allows someone to transfer their consciousness into a robotic animal, she stealthily uses it to pose as a beaver so she can lure enough animals back to the glade to prevent its demise. But Mabel's ruse is too good, and her integration into the endangered animal kingdom may be irreversible.

, it's still a worthy addition to the Disney canon, with a spunky heroine, a slimy villain and enough cute and fuzzy sidekicks to populate your local Disney store with on-band merchandise. The animation is bright and sharp, convincingly showcasing the hidden kingdoms of wildlife that humans like Jerry take for granted. , the series features interviews with figures from the trial, including jurors, eyewitnesses and lawyers from the defense and prosecution.

Green hopes that anyone interested in the Michael Jackson story should feel this documentary gives them a window into what was largely a closed event and a chance to feel closer to what happened. Does James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb Gets Married: Hearts Are Ful





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