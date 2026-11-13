New School Speed Cameras Launch Warning Period Near Alpac Elementary

The City of Pacific activates automated traffic cameras near Alpac Elementary School. A 30-day warning period begins before fines for speeding in school zones take effect.

The City of Pacific has officially expanded its automated traffic safety camera program by activating new school speed zone cameras near Alpac Elementary School. This initiative aims to enhance student safety by monitoring vehicle speeds in critical areas surrounding the educational facility. The program marks a significant step in local traffic enforcement strategies designed to reduce accidents and protect pedestrians.

Warning Period Implementation Details

The newly installed camera system begins with a mandatory 30-day warning period to allow motorists to adjust their driving habits before monetary penalties are enforced. During this initial phase, drivers exceeding the speed limit will receive a warning notice by mail. These notices are clearly marked with the word WARNING to distinguish them from fines. No monetary fine is attached to these initial notifications, giving drivers a grace period to comply with speed limits.

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Specific Monitoring Zones and Locations

The automated surveillance technology monitors speeding in two precise locations near Alpac Elementary School. The first monitoring point covers the 100 block of Milwaukee Boulevard N for northbound traffic. The second point targets the 300 block of Milwaukee Boulevard N for southbound traffic. These specific blocks were selected due to their proximity to the school and the need for strict speed adherence during student arrival and dismissal times.

Penalty Structure and Enforcement Costs

Once the 30-day warning period concludes, the City of Pacific will issue payable Notices of Infraction for verified speeding violations. The fine structure is tiered based on the severity of the violation. Driving six to nine miles per hour over the posted speed limit results in a $200 fine. Driving 10 miles per hour or more over the limit incurs a higher penalty of $290. These civil infractions are handled administratively rather than criminally.

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Data Verification and Legal Protections

The camera program utilizes photo enforcement technology provided by NovoaGlobal to capture images and video evidence of violators. The City of Pacific emphasizes that all potential speed violations undergo rigorous review and verification by authorized city personnel before any Notice of Infraction is issued. This process ensures that only legitimate violations result in penalties. Additionally, the city states that these civil infractions will not be reported to insurance companies or added to a driver's official record.

Evidence Access and Citizen Oversight

Vehicle owners have the ability to review the photo and video evidence associated with recorded violations through an online portal. This transparency allows citizens to verify the accuracy of the enforcement data. The combination of advanced technology and human verification aims to maintain high standards of accountability. The City of Pacific expects this expansion to contribute significantly to safer driving conditions around Alpac Elementary School.