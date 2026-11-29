Analysis of the non-canon Saiyan twins Shallot and Giblet, their moral conflict with traditional heroes, and their impact on Super Saiyan Blue and God lore.

Non-canon characters named Shallot and Giblet have introduced a fresh dynamic to the Dragon Ball franchise by challenging the established narrative of the Saiyan race. These twin siblings represent a divergent path for the species, originating from a timeline that predates the well-documented history of Universe 7. Their existence provides a new lens through which fans can view the ancient history of Saiyans before their eventual decline.

Saiyan Civil War and Planet Destruction

The history of Universe 7 involved a devastating civil war that resulted in the destruction of the Saian homeworld. This conflict occurred as Saiyans relocated to Planet Vegeta, a move that ultimately led to their near extinction. The narrative surrounding Shallot and Giblet suggests they are from a period even further back than standard timelines, offering insight into when the race took a turn toward destruction rather than excellence.

Also read King Sadala: The Hidden Truth Behind Universe 6's Last Saiyan Ruler

Moral Contrast With Traditional Heroes

Unlike most Saiyans known for their ruthless and violent nature, Shallot and Giblet exhibit traits commonly associated with shonen heroes. They were likely raised in a minority faction fighting against evil Saiyans, which contrasts sharply with Goku. Goku benefited from being raised by a morally good individual, his adopted grandfather Gohan, whereas these twins lacked such guidance. This difference creates a unique dynamic where they fight a moral battle similar to that of traditional protagonists.

Super Saiyan Blue And God Transformations

The achievement of Super Saiyan has traditionally been portrayed as a legendary feat that had not occurred in recent history or the current timeline. However, Shallot and Giblet demonstrate that this rarity is not a biological impossibility but a matter of historical circumstance. In non-canon material, these characters managed to reach Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan God respectively, similar to how Xeno Bardock achieved such forms. This suggests the creative team is open to retconning more Super Saiyans into the lore.

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Direct Conflict With Goku And Frieza Force

These ancient warriors stand in direct conflict with major figures like Goku, Nappa, Raditz, and the original version of Broly. Characters such as Vegeta in his Saiyan arc incarnation and members of the Frieza Force sought to eliminate these good Saiyans. Despite arriving with a less menacing tone than traditional villains, the twins possess insane power levels that rival the current generation. Their existence challenges the notion that only morally good characters like Vegeta and Piccolo can reach upper echelons of power after changing their ways.

Future Potential For Manga Or Anime Adaptation

The story of Shallot and Giblet aligns with the broader theme of Dragon Ball where redemption and moral choice dictate power levels. Fans are currently debating whether the series should bring these Saiyan twins into the official manga or anime continuity. The lack of historical Super Saiyans in the main timeline makes their potential inclusion even more significant for the overall narrative.