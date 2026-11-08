New Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reboot Cast Suggestions

Proposed casting choices for a new Sabrina the Teenage Witch revival include Ruby Stokes, Gillian Jacobs, Ayo Edebiri, and Bill Hader. The article details why these actors fit key roles.

Thirty years after Melissa Joan Hart first embodied the titular star of the magical coming-of-age sitcom, a potential reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch could feature a radically different ensemble cast. The original series ran for seven seasons from 1996 until 2003, spawning an animated spin-off, a darker 2018 reimagining, and several feature films including the 1996 movie that launched the franchise with Hart and Ryan Reynolds.

Lead Actor Selection for Modern Era

Ruby Stokes represents the ideal candidate to play Sabrina Spellman in a contemporary revival that seeks to honor the light-hearted comedy roots of the 1996 original. Stokes requires a role that demands a loud, boisterous, and versatile performer capable of delivering both humor and emotional depth. Her career trajectory since 2010 demonstrates this capacity, particularly following her major turn in the 2016 film Una.

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Stokes has successfully navigated diverse genres, performing in period dramas, dark comedies, and captivating stage productions. This extensive experience qualifies her to portray a mischievous young witch discovering her powers, ensuring the character retains the enthusiasm required for the lead role. The selection of Stokes would anchor a new series with an actor who understands both comedic timing and dramatic intensity.

Aunt Dynamics and Supporting Roles

Gillian Jacobs is positioned as the perfect fit for Hilda Spellman, the impulsive and fun-loving aunt who often joins Sabrina in trouble. Although Jacobs is best known for playing the uptight Britta in Community, she possesses the ability to portray laid-back and carefree characters with significant warmth. Hilda is the younger sister of Zelda who prefers not to take things too seriously, making Jacobs' vibrant energy an essential component of the family dynamic.

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Meanwhile, Ayo Edebiri emerges as the top contender for Zelda Spellman, the voice of reason and the most level-headed witch in the group. Edebiri recently concluded her role in the acclaimed series The Bear, where her character Sydney learned valuable lessons and eventually became Head Chef and co-owner. This evolution mirrors the responsibilities Zelda must carry while managing her chaotic relatives and niece.

Edebiri's performance in The Bear showcased her ability to keep a team together amidst chaos, a skill directly transferable to the role of Zelda. Her capacity to balance strict professionalism with underlying compassion makes her uniquely suited to play the witch who constantly tries to rein in her sister and niece. The contrast between Edebiri's disciplined demeanor and Jacobs' spontaneous nature would create compelling television.

Voice Acting and Romantic Interests

Bill Hader is identified as the strongest candidate to provide the voice of Salem Saberhagen, the sarcastic and snappy wizard turned into a black cat. Hader's career includes his tenure on SNL and numerous voice acting credits in major projects like The Cat in the Hat and Inside Out. His deadpan delivery style is perfectly calibrated for a character punished for attempting to take over the world who now expresses himself through cynical wit.

Jack Martin is proposed for the role of Harvey Kinkle, the awkward but lovable love interest of Sabrina. While the original 1996 Harvey was popular for his status as a high school athlete, modern storytelling allows for updated interpretations of popularity. Martin's recent central role in the 2026 comedy series Not Suitable For Work, despite its cancellation after one season, proves his capability in leading a romantic comedy framework.

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Martin has been landing credited roles since 2020, demonstrating the goofy and endearing qualities necessary for the character. His availability following the axing of his previous series provides the schedule flexibility required for a major reboot. Casting Martin would offer a fresh perspective on the character that resonates with contemporary audiences while maintaining the core charm of the original story. The combination of these specific actors would create a balanced ensemble that respects the legacy of the franchise.