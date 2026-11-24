A new review suggests that while cold-water immersion aids recovery during congested schedules, it may hinder muscle growth in bodybuilders despite being safe for endurance athletes. Experts recommend water temperatures between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes to maximize benefits.

trend right now, but a new review finds athletes need to balance an ice bath's benefits against its downsides.

“Cold-water immersion appears especially useful when recovery time is limited, such as during tournaments, congested competition schedules or repeated high-intensity training sessions,” Berjisian said.water immersion may be counterproductive unless sufficient re-warming occurs,” review co-author Kristina Kendall said in the news release. She's a senior lecturer at the university. Ice baths may actually lessen some of the body's muscle-building responses to training, the data showed.

Also read Mobile Mayor Highlights New International Airport Opening Next Year

Bodybuilders who routinely took a cold plunge showed smaller improvements in muscle size, strength and power, compared to those who avoided ice baths. Endurance athletes weren't as negatively affected, however: After ice baths, these athletes suffered no reductions in aerobic fitnessThe study found that immersing yourself in cold water between 50 and 59 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes may work best to maximize recovery and ease muscle damage.

Advertisement

Pictures of the 7 Most Effective Exercises to Do at the Gym or Home See how to properly perform seven exercises including squats, lunges, crunches, and the bend-over row. Good technique is a must for effective and safe workouts. Read more: Pictures of the 7 Most Effective Exercises to Do at the Gym or Home