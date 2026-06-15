New Research Reinforces the Benefits of Daily Meditation and How to Start

Recent studies reveal significant brain and physiological changes from meditation, underscoring its value for mental and physical health. Experts offer guidance on building a lasting daily practice.

The evidence supporting the positive impacts of meditation continues to expand, making a compelling case for establishing a regular practice. Meditation, in its many forms, involves setting aside time to turn away from external distractions and focus inward, often in silence.

The primary goal is to calm the mind, improve concentration, and foster a greater sense of inner peace. Physically, meditation has been shown to lower cortisol levels, which in turn can improve heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, and reduce pain.

Additionally, it enhances emotional regulation and resilience. Despite thousands of existing studies, researchers persist in exploring the mechanisms and benefits of meditation on both physical and mental health. Two recent studies further strengthen the argument for a daily meditation habit. One, conducted by Karim Jerbi, PhD, at the University of Montreal and the Quebec Mental Health Institute, used advanced neuroimaging to examine the brains of 12 monks during meditation.

The results revealed a significant increase in the complexity of brain activity, indicating that meditation is an active state that engages attentional processes and influences multiple aspects of brain function, leading to improved well-being and reduced stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms. Another study, shared by a team of researchers, documented profound changes in brain activity and physiology after a single intensive week-long retreat involving 33 hours of guided meditation, supportive mind-body practices, and lectures.

Brain scans and blood chemistry showed enhanced neuroplasticity, improved metabolic flexibility, and increased endogenous opioid levels-the body's natural painkillers-by the retreat's end. These findings add to the vast body of scientific literature endorsing daily meditation. The challenge then becomes: how does one transition from curiosity to a serious, daily practice? On his psychology podcast, A Deeper Podcast, meditation teacher Michel Thomas has emphasized that a daily practice offers a "deep quiet" that many rarely visit.

He has devoted his life to helping others build a committed meditation routine, describing it as a way to "drop into that silence" and carry that calm into daily life. According to Thomas, a daily practice mitigates stress, eliminates fatigue, improves relationships, and provides clarity of direction. He advises seeking external guidance-through a teacher, group, app, book, or course-and choosing a practice that feels authentic and fits one's lifestyle.

His most important counsel: "Don't judge it while you're in the midst of a meditation. The biggest benefits are experienced outside of the meditative bubble. Meditation will cause a positive ripple effect in your life and in your world.

" For beginners, it is crucial to find a comfortable position, be patient with wandering thoughts, and understand that benefits often manifest gradually in everyday life, such as better sleep, enhanced focus, and greater emotional stability, rather than during the session itself. Starting a meditation practice should be approached with positivity and consistency, gradually building a sustainable habit





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