A new study from Sara Taeko Port at the University of Texas San Antonio investigates Venus's surface minerals using NASA's Glenn Extreme Environment Rig. By testing carbonates and hydrous minerals under Venusian conditions, scientists aim to determine if the planet once had water on its surface.

Venus will be drawing a lot of attention in the near future. So far, no spacecraft has survived on its surface for more than a few hours, and that was back in the 1970s and ‘80s.

But a series of new missions coming up should give us a clearer picture of what exactly exists on the surface there. And a new paper, available in The Planetary Science Journal from Sara Taeko Port, a postdoc researcher at the University of Texas San Antonio, provides some clues as to what we would expect to find there, and whether what we do see means there used to be water on our “evil twin.

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” Venus itself is largely considered an actual hellscape. Read anything about the planet and you will immediately understand how hostile it is. Temperatures average around 460 degrees Celsius, hot enough to melt lead. The atmospheric pressure is around 93 times what Earth’s average ocean-level pressure is – the equivalent of diving a kilometer into the ocean.