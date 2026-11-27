Scientists analyze hair samples from Ludwig van Beethoven, finding evidence of hepatitis B infection and high lead levels that may have contributed to his afflictions and death in 1827.

his brothers,"if Dr. Schmid is still alive ask him in my name to describe my malady and attach this document to the history of my illness so that so far as possible at least the world may become reconciled with me after my death.

"The exact cause of his death in 1827 is still unknown, but scientists have now found evidence that hepatitis B and lead poisoning might have played a role in his afflictions. , and after his death, many more samples were collected from his head and preserved by acquaintances, scholars, collectors, and museums. Several of these precious locks are now being analyzed by researchers to better understand the composer's health way back in the 19th century.

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But others likely did, and those samples suggest that the composer's death may have been partly caused by a hepatitis B infection.