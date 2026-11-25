The research offers a better understanding of why Utah experienced such a difficult winter in 2025–26, while also identifying climate patterns that could provide an early warning for future drought.

LOGAN, Utah — After Utah's record-breaking warmth and snow drought last winter, researchers at Utah State University say they've uncovered more about the atmospheric pattern behind it and how similar conditions could become more common in the future.

The research offers a better understanding of why Utah experienced such a difficult winter in 2025–26, while also identifying climate patterns that could provide an early warning for future drought. A weather pattern that started over the Pacific Last winter, a massive ridge of high pressure settled over the western United States, bringing record warmth and very little snow to Utah.

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At the same time, a deep trough of low pressure over the East brought extended cold and major winter storms. Researchers say the unusual pattern was triggered in part by remarkably suppressed storm activity in the Pacific Ocean south of Baja California. That disruption helped generate large-scale atmospheric waves that traveled across the Pacific and bent the jet stream, helping lock in the ridge over the West and the trough over the East.

Similar patterns have historically been rare, occurring about once every 40 years, according to the research. But climate model projections suggest the pattern could become more frequent as global temperatures rise, potentially occurring about once every 18 years by the end of the century. Researchers say that could have major implications for western water supplies and wildfire risk.

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A potential warning signal for future drought A separate study from the USU research team examined how Utah's winter weather responds to El Niño and La Niña. Utah sits in a transition zone between the Pacific Northwest and the Southwest, making the state's response to these climate patterns difficult to predict during typical single-year events. Researchers found a stronger signal during a second consecutive La Niña winter — sometimes called a"double-dip" or"second-year" La Niña.

During the second year, Utah is more consistently associated with warmer and drier winter conditions, reduced snowpack and lower summer water supplies. That could provide water managers with a valuable heads-up months before drought conditions develop. What could it mean for Utah? A strong El Niño is underway for the 2026–27 winter.

Researchers say strong El Niño events can sometimes be followed by one or two La Niña winters. If that transition occurs, the research suggests Utah could face an increased risk of a dry winter in 2028–29, followed by summer drought in 2029. That is not a certainty, but researchers say identifying the pattern could help communities prepare earlier.

Jon Meyer with the Utah Climate Center says the state should take advantage of this winter's potential water supply and continue capturing and storing as much water as possible. Even if Utah has a good winter, researchers say continued conservation will remain important. The goal is to help water managers, farmers and communities make proactive decisions before snowpack and streamflows begin to fall behind. REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app