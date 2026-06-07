New Research Claims Hellish Near‑Death Experiences Are Far More Common Than Previously Reported

Dr Orson Wedgwood, a New Zealand medical scientist, argues that terrifying visions of hell during near‑death experiences are under‑recorded due to shame and dissociative amnesia, suggesting a much higher prevalence and urging serious scientific investigation.

A New Zealand‑based medical scientist has argued that the prevalence of terrifying visions of hell among people who survive near‑death moments is far higher than conventional estimates suggest.

Dr Orson Wedgwood, who holds a PhD in organic medicinal chemistry and works in healthcare research, has spent years analysing survivor testimonies and scientific literature. He claims that only a small fraction of people who are declared clinically dead - typically ten to twenty percent - report any out‑of‑body experience, and that traditional surveys underestimate this figure because many individuals either feel ashamed of what they saw or suffer from dissociative amnesia that blocks the memory of a trauma‑laden encounter.

Wedgwood points out that younger respondents are more likely to recall vivid details, while older individuals may have suppressed negative experiences, a pattern he describes as psychological rather than physiological. He contends that these omissions distort the true ratio of negative to positive near‑death experiences (NDEs). In his book *Near Death Experience and AWARE Studies: Proof Of The Soul and God?

* Wedgwood describes a range of harrowing accounts in which participants describe being thrust into a realm that resembles traditional conceptions of hell. One testimony tells of a man who, after leaving his body in a hospital, heard friendly voices emanating from an open door, only for those voices to turn hostile, subjecting him to unimaginable pain and violation.

Another narrative involves a woman who, during a brief clinical death in Peru, observed two friends kissing outside a tent - a detail she later verified when she returned to the scene. Wedgwood argues that such consistent details, corroborated by witnesses and sometimes verified by external evidence, constitute strong empirical support for the reality of NDEs, even if mainstream science remains skeptical.

He cites recent research, including a 2023 study by Dr Sam Parnia at NYU Langone that detected high‑frequency brain‑wave spikes during CPR up to an hour after cardiac arrest, and a 2019 Memory journal paper that found negative and positive NDEs share core phenomenological traits such as timelessness, panoramic vision and heightened senses, differing mainly in emotional tone. These findings, he says, challenge the view that hell‑like experiences are mere hallucinations.

Wedgwood warns that dismissing negative NDEs as fictional or unreliable may blind humanity to an important window into what could be an afterlife realm of suffering. He stresses that the medical professionals who document these events are highly trained, ethical, and skeptical, making it unlikely that they would collectively fabricate or misinterpret the data.

While he acknowledges that science cannot yet prove the existence of an afterlife, Wedgwood believes that the weight of documented out‑of‑body experiences - numbering in the hundreds or perhaps thousands - suggests that consciousness can at times separate from the body. He urges further systematic research into both positive and negative NDEs, arguing that understanding the latter could provide crucial insights into the nature of consciousness, the limits of brain activity after death, and the possible reality of a hellish dimension that has long been relegated to myth





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Near‑Death Experiences Consciousness After Death Hell Visions Dissociative Amnesia Medical Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel Unveils Bold New 'Avengers' Relaunch: A Return to the 'New Avengers' EraMarvel Comics is relaunching the Avengers with a new series described as the best in 20 years, drawing inspiration from the "New Avengers" era. The team will feature a mix of heroes from across the Marvel Universe, including Spider-Man, Wolverine, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Captain Marvel, plus a mysterious new recruit. Writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto aim to deliver a book that leads the Marvel Universe with big events, character conflict, and stunning visuals, set to debut in November.

Read more »

Battery designed for Moon missions tackles extreme temperaturesSolidion claims new battery platform could power satellites, Moon missions and future lithium-metal batteries

Read more »

Wildfires are reversing years of progress on US ozone pollution, study findsNew research shows that increasingly intense wildfires are making the U.S. smoggier again.

Read more »

A new Arctic partnership emphasizes Indigenous-led research driven by community prioritiesArctic ACTION Workshop taps both Indigenous and Western knowledge to address flooding, erosion and permafrost thaw in eight Arctic coastal communities.

Read more »