Industry leaders warn inflation, deteriorating infrastructure and growing costs are outpacing current funding levels as the state prepares its next five-year transportation plan.

Industry leaders warn inflation, deteriorating infrastructure and growing costs are outpacing current funding levels as the state prepares its next five-year transportation plan. If you've driven around Long Island this year, you've likely noticed an increase in road construction projects.

Crews have been paving, filling potholes, fixing roads and making other repairs across the region as New York continues to invest heavily in transportation infrastructure. Gov. Kathy Hochul has touted the state's efforts, saying, "This will be the biggest year in state history on road paving.

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" According to New York State Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, the state currently has about a dozen active transportation projects on Long Island. "We've got about a dozen projects that we're executing right now on Long Island," Dominguez said in an October interview. Despite the ongoing work, some transportation and construction leaders argue that current investments are not enough to address the state's long-term infrastructure needs.

"We know what inflation's doing to us. But what it's done to the actual highway industry and the construction industry is even worse," said Marc Herbst, executive director of the Long Island Contractors Association. Herbst and other business and labor leaders are supporting a new report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association that concludes New York faces a troubling transportation outlook despite significant investments in roads and bridges.

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The report found that rough roads, traffic congestion and crashes cost New York drivers up to $3,755 annually. It also found that New York ranks 45th in the nation for road smoothness and that 631 state bridges are rated structurally deficient. The report further notes that inflation has eroded the purchasing power of transportation funding, reducing the amount of repair and improvement work that can be completed with existing resources.

As state officials prepare a new five-year transportation program, Herbst said substantially more funding will be necessary to improve conditions.

"The state is going to create a new five-year program to go into the future," Herbst said. "We're talking about a major increase in funding that's necessary. " The group's recommendation is a $60 billion investment over the next five years to help address the state's infrastructure challenges and put New York on a stronger path moving forward.

When asked whether New Yorkers will ever reach a point where they feel confident about the condition of the state's roads and bridges despite challenges such as traffic, weather and funding constraints, Herbst acknowledged the difficulty but expressed optimism.

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"It's really challenging, but remember, historically, New York has always led the way," he said. "And I just hope the leaders today, and I think we should have confidence in them that they can recognize that. " Sean Butler, a spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul, tells News 12, "Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York has invested record amounts to repair our roads, making them safer and more resilient for all.

This year alone, NYSDOT is repaving over 4,000 miles of state roads, the most in history. The governor recognizes the critical need to continue these investments in the years ahead and will release the details of her Executive Budget Proposal in January. "