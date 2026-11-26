A new report from San Diego County says injuries and killings from firearms decreased from 2022 to 2025.

According to the report, there was a 44% drop in firearm-related admissions to emergency rooms and trauma centers around the county. Lisa Nugent, the program coordinator for the office of community safety, said the drop is attributable to a network of government and community organizations.

"Law enforcement, public health, our schools, community organizations, the sheriff's office — I think what's most important is that … everyone is working together," she told KPBS in an interview. "Everyone's not in their own silos. We are collaborating with law enforcement with community violence intervention programs.

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""They help prevent retaliatory shootings and resolve conflicts before they escalate," Nugent said. "We are listening to the data and based on that information, we will create our work plan," she said. The study found a six percent increase in firearm-related suicides from 2024 to 2025.