The study makes for grim reading.

A hiking trip in Montana’s Glacier National Park turned into a nightmare when a grizzly bear mauled and dragged a California man after a sudden encounter on a popular trail.

Daniel Crago, 32, was nearing the end of a hike on the Grinnell Glacier Trail on May 28 when he spotted what appeared to be a small bear. Moments later, he realized a much larger grizzly was just yards away on the mountainside above him. Before he could reach his bear spray, the animal charged. The bear clamped onto Crago’s right arm and dragged him an estimated 20 to 30 feet before releasing him.

Other hikers rushed to assist, with one doctor applying a tourniquet while others called for emergency help and tried to keep the bear at a distance. Crago was airlifted to a hospital and has since undergone multiple surgeries. Park officials believe loud rushing water may have prevented both the hiker and the bear from noticing each other before the attack. Several nearby areas remain closed because of heightened bear activity.

Children’s wellbeing in the United States has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, a new national report has warned, with 29 states performing worse in 2024 than in 2019. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2026 Kids Count Data Book measures child wellbeing across four areas: economic security, education, health, and family and community life. Overall, the national score slipped from 553 to 547 over the study period.

Five of the top seven states ranked for child wellbeing were in the Northeast, while 11 of the bottom 15 were in the South. Even so, several Southern states saw gains, with South Carolina posting the largest improvement, rising 38 points.

Meanwhile, the share of children living in cost-burdened households increased from 30 percent to 31 percent, affecting 22.4 million children. That is the first increase since 2010. Child and teen deaths also rose 8 percent. Health and education scores also dropped, from 624 to 607 and 518 to 417, respectively.

The drop in the education score was driven by widespread declines in reading and math proficiency across 47 states.selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike.

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Dramatic footage captures the moment a restaurant collapsed after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake tore through the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 19 people and flattening buildings in a coastal city. The offshore quake struck at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of about six miles. General Santos, home to roughly 720,000, was hit hardest.

“It’s a major earthquake,” said Teresito Bacolcol, who heads the country’s seismology agency, urging residents not to return to buildings damaged by the shock as they could still collapse. Civil aviation officials grounded 17 domestic flights and shut the General Santos airport. The city’s St. Elizabeth Hospital was reportedly so badly damaged that patients and staff have been forced to move off-site. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to provide urgent support to the affected regions.

“I have directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately,” he said in a statement. “I am in constant communication with our regional offices and local chief executives on the ground. ”Hudson Williams poses on the red carpet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Colestar Hudson Williams is on thin ice after a photo from his past resurfaced on social media.

The photo shows Williams with black marker drawings all over his body, including what appears to be a swastika on his forehead. However, the Canadian actor, 25, wasn’t aware of what was drawn on him at the time, several sources close to Williams told.

The sources told the tabloid that the marker drawings, which appeared on his body and clothes, were part of a high school “campout” tradition where inebriated teens drew offensive imagery on each other to elicit a reaction.

“The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson’s beliefs, values, or character‚" a friend of Williams told the outlet. Multiple sources told TMZ that the actor “deeply regrets” the photo and “understands the hurt and disappointment” that it has caused, adding that “it’s completely unexcusable. ” Williams shot to stardom as Shane Hollander in HBO Max’s queer hockey romance. The series earned a record-breaking 16 wins at the Canadian Screen Awards, including a Best Lead Performer recognition for Williams.

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In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it. An 18-year-old hiker has died in the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon National Park Regional Communications Center said that it had received a call from a hiker in distress at around 1.40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The office said it was made aware that he was suffering from “heat-related symptoms” while walking beneath Havasupai Gardens on the Bright Angel Trail, as part of a day hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River. National Park Service agents were dispatched to help and located the teenager in a remote area around 30 feet below the trail near Garden Creek.

They applied first aid upon arrival and also called for a helicopter medivac, but said that ultimately “lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. ” Authorities are liaising with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate what happened, the press release stated. Authorities are withholding the deceased’s name while they notify next of kin. A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Seattle declared a mid-air emergency and diverted for an unscheduled landing in Scotland on Sunday evening.

The Airbus A330 aircraft, which is only three years old, departed from London Heathrow at around 6.25 p.m. local time on June 7 and had reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet over Scotland when the crew made a distress call. The aircraft touched down safely at Edinburgh Airport, where emergency services rushed out to meet it on the runway. Delta toldthat there was a possible issue with a floor heater on the plane.

Local reports state that passengers were provided with food and overnight accommodation, and that they’re expected to make the remainder of their journey sometime on Monday.

“Delta flight 21 from London Heathrow to Seattle diverted to Edinburgh, where it landed normally following a reported mechanical issue,” a spokesman for the airline said. “At Delta, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels. ”A legendary performer has officially stomped his way into the Broadway history books.

At 80 years old, John Lithgow secured a monumental victory at the Tony Awards, becoming the oldest man ever to take home a competitive acting Tony. The historic milestone officially shattered the previous record held by Roy Dotrice, who won at age 77 in 2000. Lithgow clinched his third career Tony for his leading role in, a searing drama centered on children’s author Roald Dahl’s virulent antisemitism.

The triumph also established a staggering 53-year-gap between his first Tony win in 1973 and his latest, marking the longest stretch between competitive acting wins in the history of the awards. The win officially inducts Lithgow into an elite circle of just four performers who have managed to win across three distinct acting categories.

“I’m such a lucky actor,” Lithgow told the crowd while accepting the trophy. “Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them... this moment has got to be one of the best. ”FILE PHOTO: A sample of screwworms collected in the morning are displayed at the veterinary clinic as the Mexican government and ranchers struggle to control the spread of this flesh-eating pest, in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico July 4, 2025.

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File PhotoThe return of a flesh-eating parasite could make already-high beef prices during the second Trump administration even worse. The discovery of two cases of the New World screwworm, a parasite that kills livestock if not treated, near the Mexican border in Texas could prove hazardous to both the beef industry and public health, as well as Trump’s presidency.

“Americans run on beef. We notice the price of steaks and ground beef,” Arizona-based GOP strategist Barrett Marson told Politico.

“Every time we go to the grocery store, we see that... It’s a significant part of how Americans are getting squeezed on every end. ” Beef prices have already skyrocketed as a result of record-low cattle numbers resulting from inclement weather and industry consolidation.

“This is something that Texans have been worrying about and have been warning Washington about for nearly two years,” said Texas Democratic congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher on Thursday. “An outbreak today will be devastating to livestock producers and drive up already high costs for beef at the grocery stores that all Americans will see. ”selects products independently.

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Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theNew York Police officers and firefighters gather after reports of a stabbing incident at Penn Station in New York City, U.S. June 7, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah MoonOne person is in custody after a stabbing incident at New York City’s Penn Station left five people injured just after 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

A senior law enforcement official who spoke to NBC New York said that the person, who is believed to have mental health issues, was taken into custody by Amtrak police. While the investigation is in its early stages, the official said there do not appear to be any signs of terrorism.

The New York City Fire Department said that of the five people injured in the incident, one was seriously injured, two were moderately injured, and two others suffered minor injuries. All five victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Sources who spoke tourging people to avoid the area, and traffic delays, road closures, and significant disruptions are expected around Penn Station as emergency operations continue.

The incident took place on the eve of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be held at Madison Square Garden directly above Penn Station, and at which President Donald Trump will beCountry singer Morgan Wallen dismissed his critics for spreading “nonsense” rumors after canceling his Pittsburgh stop on Saturday for the Still the Problem tour due to severe weather.

“After talking to local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” Wallen said on his Instagram story on Saturday. He cited dangerous wind conditions and said he made the decision on his team’s recommendation.

Wallen also addressed critics whom he accused of spreading “a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true” and said that he wanted to “clear the air” with his statement. Wallen did not specify what rumors he was referring to.

“Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” Wallen added. This announcement comes just days after the hot-headed singer flipped a piano while performing in Denver, Colorado.





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