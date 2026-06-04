New Reading Series We Are Strongly Considering Hosting

The easiest way to inform people that you are literary is by hosting a reading series. Here are some ideas.

How, in this day and age, do you make it abundantly clear that you love to read? Sure, you can carry around a giant book, buy a tote that says “I Love Reading,” or carry an e-reader in a tote that says “I Love Reading on My E-reader .

” But the easiest way to inform people that you are literary is by hosting a reading series. You’ll want yours to have a catchy premise. Here are some we’re thinking about. A totally unthemed reading series across all genres, at which fiction writers, poets, and essayists all happen to read the most depressing shit you have ever heard in your life.

Sorry about your cousin! Everyone in the audience of this reading series looks vaguely familiar. Is that weird-looking guy literary-famous, or did one of us sleep with him in 2014? Did that girl write a buzzy essay inA reading series at which the microphone keeps malfunctioning.

Some people choose to abandon it, saying, “You know what? I don’t need the mike! ” Those people absolutely need the mike. All the readers are sneezing, sniffling, congested, feverish, or hacking up a lung.

There is no more intimate way to become a member of the literati than by catching your favorite writer’s whooping cough. A reading series at which the writing is probably good, but there’s really no way to know, because snacks are provided, and the snacks are carrots and stale Doritos. Everyone takes turns reading “War and Peace” out loud, followed by a discussion of the book that is not really about the book.

A series at which everyone reads a piece about their midlife crises, each of which makes us even more sure thatNext Time, on “Couples Therapy” :This is a reading series. But it’s also a zine. The zine is mandatory.

It costs a hundred and fourteen dollars. But you can carry it around in public to let everyone know that you





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