New radar to detect threats from drones, loitering munitions, missiles

The GM200 MM/C radar will detect, track and classify simultaneous threats, from small drones and loitering munitions to missiles, low flying aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortar fire.

A new type of radar is set to boost air defense capability of Belgium. Called GM200 MM/C, these radars provide accurate air picture to connect sensors, command-and-control systems, and effectors into a responsive defense network.

Developed by Thales, the new radars will support Blue Dome, which is Belgium’s new layered air-defense capability. The GM200 MM/C radar is fully integrated with Kongsberg’s command and control and Raytheon’s AIM9X AMRAAM missile, forming a sensor-to-shooter solution within the NASAMS1 architecture. The radar will detect, track and classify simultaneous threats, from small drones and loitering munitions to missiles, low flying aircraft, rockets, artillery and mortar fire.

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“Belgium’s decision to integrate the GM200 MM/C radar into Blue Dome marks a significant step forward in European air-defense cooperation,” said Hervé Dammann, Executive Vice-President, Land and Air Systems, Thales. “By leveraging our proven radar technology alongside Kongsberg’s command-and-control and Raytheon’s missile systems, we are delivering a fully networked, sensor-to-shooter solution that enhances interoperability across NATO and the Benelux region.

This acquisition not only strengthens Belgium’s defence capabilities but also reinforces the European industrial ecosystem, ensuring sovereign and resilient air-defence solutions for the future. ” The GM200 MM/C is also being customised for integrated ground-based air defence architectures with Kongsberg’s Fire Distribution Centre and Raytheon’s AMRAAM missile, resulting in the GM200 MM/C–NASAMS configuration.

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After the initial configuration with the Netherlands, Belgium’s selection further accelerates this sensor-to-shooter collaboration,Leveraging Thales’ 4D active electronically scanned array technology, the GM200 MM/C radar combines air surveillance, air defence, and counter-battery missions in a single, highly mobile system. It provideswith real-time situational awareness to counter a wide range of threats, including drones, loitering munitions, missiles, aircraft, helicopters, rockets, artillery, and mortar fire, as per the release.

Thales revealed that the radar can be deployed in under 60 seconds, transported in a standard 20-foot ISO container and operated remotely within a network. This allows forces to reposition rapidly, sustain coverage and adapt to dynamic and changing threat environments. Belgium’s decision builds on the Netherlands’ operational experience with the GM200 MM/C, which has already also been procured by Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Lithuania. It consolidates the strong cooperation between Belgium and the Netherlands to share common operational solutions.

This common European capability enables shared training, maintenance, and software updates, reinforcing interoperability among allied forces, as per the official release. By placing the GM200 MM/C radar at the heart of Blue Dome, Belgium is enhancing its national protection today while contributing to a more interoperable, resilient, and NASAMS-enabled air-defense network for Benelux, NATO, and Europe tomorrow.

US’ top 3 nuclear rivals expand undersea capabilities, China could add 40 nuclear attack submarinesPrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.