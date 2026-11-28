Researchers test a different route to quantum computing using entangled networks and targeted measurements.

Researchers developed an optical-lattice quantum processor that stores information in atomic positions, enabling more selective qubit control. The processor demonstrated entanglement across 123 qubits and generated one- and two-dimensional cluster states for measurement-based quantum computing.

Although smaller-scale logical operations were successful, improving the 94.8% entangling-gate fidelity remains crucial for scaling up the technology. A quantum computer needs more than thousands of qubits packed into a small space. It must also be able to control individual qubits without accidentally disturbing their neighbors.

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“It is challenging to build scalable quantum processors capable of both parallel control and local operation of qubits,” a new study noted. Researchers have now demonstrated a way to tackle this problem by storing quantum information in the positions of ultracold atoms rather than relying solely on their internal states. Using this approach, they created an entangled network involving 123 qubits and demonstrated basic computational operations, offering a promising route towardsThe achievement addresses a longstanding problem with optical-lattice quantum processors.