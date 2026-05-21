New Proposed Bill Could Empower Independent Musicians to Negotiate Fair Compensation with AI Companies and Streaming Platforms

A new proposed federal law would allow independent musicians to band together, forming a collective bargaining unit, to negotiate licenses with AI companies and streaming platforms in order to demand fair compensation. The bill would grant musicians an antitrust exemption, enabling them to work together as a group, which is often not permitted under federal antitrust laws. Without this exemption, indie artists are often forced to accept low offers, preventing them from getting better terms. This proposed legislation would pave the way for a more balanced approach to the music industry, ensuring that artists have a voice in their compensation.

A new proposed federal law aims to help independent musicians negotiate licenses and fair compensation with AI companies and streaming platforms . Representative Alma S. Adams, who introduced the bill in November 2022 (D-N.C.

), sees this as an opportunity to ‘level the playing field’ for indie artists. The bill provides a ‘so-called antitrust exemption’ to enable indie artists to work together, which would normally be banned under federal antitrust laws due to the market power of streaming platforms. This would empower indie artists to demand more favorable terms when it comes to streaming or AI licensing compensation.

The bill has been met with support from various music industry stakeholders, including the American Association of Independent Music and the Music Artists Coalition





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Independent Musicians Antitrust Exemption AI Companies Streaming Platforms Fair Compensation Collective Bargaining Leveling The Playing Field

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