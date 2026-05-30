New prison records detail Mackenzie Shirilla discipline cases at Ohio Reformatory for Women

New disciplinary records obtained by 19 News shed light on Mackenzie Shirilla’s behavior behind bars as she serves a life sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

MARYSVILLE , Ohio — New disciplinary records obtained by 19 News shed light on Mackenzie Shirilla ’s behavior behind bars as she serves a life sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Shirilla was convicted in 2023 of the double murder of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan in a deadly car crash. She was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years. 19 News reviewed a series of prison conduct reports and disciplinary paperwork documenting multiple incidents from 2024 through 2025. In a Sept. 4, 2024 conduct report, prison staff wrote that a search uncovered a long list of contraband items.

The report lists 29 bottles of paint, craft supplies, charms used to make jewelry, and what staff described as a large stack of “Monopoly money”, and other items. The report also references I.O. U. notes and notes listing prices for homemade bracelets and earrings. Records show Shirilla was charged with possession of contraband and stealing, though she denied the stealing allegation.

A Oct. 19, 2024, conduct report states a random bed search turned up non-prison-issued items, including altered state pants, a fan believed to be another inmate’s property, and four nude magazine pictures. Records show Shirilla pleaded guilty in that case. In a Jan. 16, 2025 conduct report, officials wrote that a random search uncovered medication not prescribed to Shirilla and a personal photo the report says contained drug use.

According to the hearing paperwork, Shirilla told staff the pills were prenatal vitamins she got from another person and the photo did not have drug use in it. The records also document visitation violations. In an April 29, 2025, conduct report, staff wrote that Shirilla had “over 100 video visits” with a person who was not an approved visitor, using another name. The report states the visit was with a released ex-inmate.

September 2025: Report cites sexually explicit video visits A separate Sept. 22, 2025, conduct report describes sexually explicit behavior during video visits. Staff wrote that Shirilla exposed her breast to the visitor and that the visitor displayed a sex toy on camera and later appeared completely undressed. Records show Shirilla pleaded guilty, and a hearing officer imposed a 60-day video visiting restriction.

The conduct report states there were a total of seven video visits between Shirilla and that visitor.19 News has reached out to the Ohio Reformatory for Women multiple times requesting an interview with Shirilla. So far, 19 News has not heard back. Ohio family pushes ‘Dom’s Law’ to block convicted violent offenders from profiting on social media





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New Prison Records MARYSVILLE Disciplinary Records Ohio Reformatory For Women Dominic Russo And Davion Flanagan

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