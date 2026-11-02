New Prince of Tennis Anime Season Premieres on Crunchyroll

The new season of the tennis anime series premieres on Crunchyroll with English dub options, continuing the story after a two-year hiatus.

The latest installment of the renowned tennis manga adaptation officially premiered on Crunchyroll on September 30th, 2026. This new season marks the return of the popular series after a significant two-year hiatus from television screens.

New Season Release Details

The premiere event kicked off with the release of five episodes on the streaming platform simultaneously. The show is currently available to audiences across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent. Viewers can choose between the original Japanese audio with subtitles or the English dub, which launched two weeks behind the original schedule.

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Story Continuation and Plot Focus

This new chapter directly continues the narrative where the previous storyline concluded, focusing heavily on the Semifinal matches. The plot centers on Team Japan as they compete against their long-standing rivals in an effort to secure spots in the lineup for the World Cup final. The team faces the German national team in a high-stakes match that aims to bring Japan to the finals for the first time in its tennis history.

Manga History and Adaptation Context

The source material by Konomi originally began serialization in 2009 and concluded in 2008 before returning one year later with a sequel in Shueisha's publication. Although the main manga story has finished, the anime retains a substantial portion of the narrative to adapt. This latest season consists of 13 episodes, providing ample content to explore the remaining arcs of the franchise.

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Production Quality and Future Outlook

The production team has delivered noticeably improved visuals and higher production values compared to previous entries. With this season wrapping up, fans can anticipate further announcements regarding the studio's plans for the future of the anime series. The completion of these 13 episodes will likely clarify the direction of the franchise moving forward.

Legacy and Streaming Availability

The franchise boasts a rich history of legendary manga series serialized in magazines, many of which received anime adaptations. While previous movies released on January 29th, 2005, are not considered canon, they remain critical favorites among fans. The current streaming availability allows new and returning viewers to catch up on all previous seasons alongside the new release.