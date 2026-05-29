New powerful GLP-1 drugs drop a lot of weight fast. How does that affect health?

New-generation GLP-1 drugs, such as retatrutide, are achieving higher rates of weight loss. How much weight is too much and too fast to lose?

New-generation GLP-1 drugs, such as retatrutide, are achieving higher rates of weight loss. How much weight is too much and too fast to lose?potential for weight loss, the race among pharmaceutical companies was on.

Among the current options, Wegovy can help people lose an average of 10 percent of their body weight in a year, while people taking Zepbound have had about a 15 percent loss, on average, in the same period. Soon the most powerful GLP-1 treatment to date could hit the market:But bodies don’t just drop weight with no potential adverse effects. Weight loss on its own can change muscle, bone and more.

As new-generation GLP-1 drugs promote, clinicians want to ensure that the desire to shed pounds and see improvements such as better cardiovascular health are balanced with the very real risks that may come with the treatment.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. People typically lose weight when they eat fewer calories than their body expends.

A common way to cut calories is to diet, while bariatric surgery removes or changes part of the gastrointestinal tract to reduce food—and therefore calorie—absorption.. It also increases insulin release and reduces glucose in the blood. Semaglutide binds to the hormone’s receptor for longer periods of time, making people feel fuller for longer and eat less.

Newer versions of GLP-1 drugs, such as tirzepatide and Novo Nordisk’s upcoming drug CagriSema target more than one type of gut hormone receptor, while retatrutide hits three. With any weight loss, not everything that comes off is fat.

“You can’t just burn fat,” says Caroline Apovian, an obesity medicine specialist at Harvard Medical School and at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. When someone takes in fewer nutrients than they need, their body begins to utilize fat stores. This metabolic process requires amino acids, the building blocks of proteins.

If amino acids aren’t adequately replenished from dietary protein, the body will recycle parts of muscle instead.

“Anything that is going to produce robust weight loss,” Apovian says, “there’s going to be a percentage of that that’s muscle. ” People losing a lot of weight very quickly will also lose bone mass, Apovian says. Losing muscle and fat puts less pressure on bones, she explains, so a lighter body could lead to lighter bones. , may at be at heightened risk of bone weakening during menopause, when bone loss naturally accelerates.

Apovian has seen patients who lose weight on GLP-1 drugs develop osteopenia, or low bone mass.

“If that gets worse, they fracture,” she says. “These are women, primarily, who have reported back to us that wasn’t worth the weight loss. ” Eli Lilly’s recent retatrutide clinical trial did not evaluate participants’ changes in muscle or bone mass, a company spokesperson tellsPeople who lose large amounts of body fat in short periods of time may also be at greater risk of developing gallstones, says Rozalina McCoy, an endocrinologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Speedy weight loss increases bile acids, which are used to break down fat during digestion. As this happens, “there’s cholesterol saturation of the bile, so the bile becomes much more thick and gooey,” she says. GLP-1 drugs also slow gastric emptying—the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract—which stops the gallbladder from dispensing bile.

“It kind of stays there and forms these gallstones,” McCoy says. Obesity raises the risk of gallstones in general, but data from clinical trials have shown that people on GLP-1 treatments have a 37 percent higher relative risk ofPeople considering GLP-1 treatments often worry about rare side effects, such as increased risk of thyroid cancer, “but gallstones happen in a decent subset of these patients,” says Armen Yerevanian, an endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The recent retatrutide trial found people on the drug lost 28.3 percent of their body weight—about 70 pounds—in a year and a half. Though this is comparable to, McCoy says the rate of weight loss from retatrutide isn’t actually as fast as with surgery.

“With metabolic surgery, people lose a lot of weight in the first month. We don’t see that with the drugs,” she says. , a medically monitored diet in which people take in around 800 calories per day, Yerevanian says. .

“I don’t think weight loss from retatrutide is fast enough to be worried from that perspective,” he says.certain individuals could see health benefits from greater weight reductions than the drug provides. Retatrutide and other new-generation GLP-1 drugsDoctors need to closely monitor people on these drugs to ensure they aren’t losing too much weight or suffering from nutrient deficiencies, Yerevanian says.

GLP-1 medication doses are “pretty easy to readjust, because if you pull back, they’ll gain the weight back,” he adds.that weight regained after stopping a GLP-1 treatment is more likely to come back as fat than as lean mass. The benefits to cardiovascular health and diabetes also appear to reverse. Experts, including McCoy, have suggested that such weight rebounds could leave people in an unhealthier state than they were before treatment.

There are ways to reduce muscle and bone loss while taking a GLP-1 drug, Apovian says. Calcium and vitamin D supplementation can help prevent bone loss. For muscle,is key.

“It seems that most Americans eat enough protein,” she says, but “if you’re on a GLP-1, or you’re trying to lose weight, and you’re on a lower calorie diet, that’s when you need to be cognizant. ” That protein intake must be paired with resistance training, Apovian says. Weight training, even with light weights, can help prevent muscle loss, though she notes most of the patients she treats probably aren’t doing enough resistance training.

, which may cause some people to feel pressure to lose a lot of weight, fast. But some clinicians say that prescribing these drugs is about balancing risk and benefit, not about a person’s body size.

“We never had the ability to lose this much weight in a healthy way before,” McCoy says. “I think as a society, we need to make sure that the focus of all these treatments remains on better health and not on the weight number on a scale.

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